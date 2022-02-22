This new apartment complex aims to revitalize Arlington’s South Cooper Street Corridor

An apartment community coming to Arlington could help revitalize the South Cooper Street corridor.

A project of Austin-based OHT Partners LLC, Lenox Cooper will feature 270 units, including studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. The development will also feature a shared work studio, a resort-style pool, a rooftop entertainment deck, fire pits and grills, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog run and wash station.

Rental rates are expected to range between $1,200 and $1,800 per month. The first units will come online in the spring of 2023.

Lenox Cooper will be at 2805 S. Cooper St., just over two miles from UT Arlington.

The developer said the complex will “serve as a catalyst for the community-supported revitalization of the five-mile South Cooper Street Corridor.”

The corridor, which spans Cooper Street from UTA Boulevard to Bardin Road, is the subject of a development plan the city adopted in May 2021.