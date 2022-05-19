APAC Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Providers, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Some persons with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis develop more significant lung illnesses, such as lung cancer, pulmonary emboli (blood clots in the lungs), pneumonia, or excessive blood pressure in the lungs' blood vessels (pulmonary hypertension). The majority of those who are affected, live for 3 to 5 years after being diagnosed. The disease's progress, however, is highly diverse; some people get seriously ill in a matter of months, while others may live with it for a decade or longer.



IPF is a form of lung illness that causes the lungs to scar (fibrosis) for unclear reasons. As time passes, the scarring worsens, making it difficult to take a deep breath and preventing the lungs from receiving adequate oxygen. IPF is a kind of interstitial lung disease that mostly affects the interstitium (the tissue and space around the lungs' air sacs), rather than the airways or blood vessels



In the APAC region, it is discovered that the prevalence of IPF was higher in elderly people than in younger people. In 2020, approximately 30% of patients in Japan, across all age groups, were over the age of 81. As a result, growing geriatric population in various countries of the region is expected to increase the possibilities of lung-related diseases. In addition, IPF prevalence and incidence are obviously higher in older age groups, indicating that aging plays a role in the pathogenesis of IPF. Moreover, IPF appears to be more common in men than in women, however, this could be attributable to sex variations in previous smoking patterns rather than an intrinsic sex-related risk for IPF.



Due to an increase in the number of persons addicted to smoking in the Asia Pacific, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period. For example, according to World Bank data from 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for almost 30% of all smokers worldwide.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $392.1 million by 2027. The Japan market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to experience a CAGR of 9.4% during (2021 - 2027).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Approvals and Trials

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2017, Apr - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

4.1 Asia Pacific Pirfenidone Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Nintedanib Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Asia Pacific Retail Pharmacies Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Hospital Pharmacies Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Online Providers Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Country

6.1 China Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.1.1 China Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.1.2 China Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.2 Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.2.1 Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.2.2 Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.3 India Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.3.1 India Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.3.2 India Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.4 South Korea Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.4.1 South Korea Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.4.2 South Korea Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.5 Singapore Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.5.1 Singapore Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.5.2 Singapore Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.6 Malaysia Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.6.2 Malaysia Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 GNI Group Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2 Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Research & Development Expenses

7.3 Mission Therapeutics Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Galapagos NV

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5 FibroGen, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.6 AstraZeneca PLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

7.7.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

7.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.9.5.2 Approvals and Trials:

7.10. Biogen, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Research & Development Expense

