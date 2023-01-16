The APAC fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles is projected to reach $2,363.8 million by 2031 from $182.8 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.89% during the forecast period 2022-2031

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Lubricating an electric vehicle is very different from lubricating a conventional internal combustion (IC) engine vehicle. In IC engine vehicles, oils are used to decrease engine friction. These oils degrade gradually as they get contaminated with combustion gases and need regular replacement.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381900/?utm_source=GNW
The fluids required for electric vehicles would have exposure to high voltages and temperatures. The fluids’ longevity is also essential for lowering maintenance costs and increasing the marketability of electric vehicles. As electric vehicles have various power electronics components, the fluids must ensure the safety of such circuits and flow easily through different parts with lower viscosity. Additionally, these fluids should have anti-corrosion properties. Surging growth in sales of electric-powered two-wheelers in India and Vietnam is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles are in high demand due to the increasing number of applications for new fluids in electric vehicles.Various electric vehicle fluid and lubricant manufacturers are collaborating with different electric vehicle powertrain and battery technology providers to study and commercialize cooling technologies for batteries.

Additionally, government subsidies and infrastructure development aimed at promoting electric vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions propel the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs.

Industrial Impact

• With governments throughout the APAC region implementing plans to increase electric vehicle sales and phase out IC engine vehicles, the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs is bound to expand in the coming years.
• For instance, in March 2021, Repsol launched a new range of lubricants exclusively for electric vehicles and motorbikes. In its commitment to electric mobility, Repsol launched a new range of 100% electric vehicles that complement the hybrid vehicles launched by the company in 2019.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 had an immediate and significant impact on the APAC Fluids and Lubricants Market for EVs because of country-wide shutdowns of manufacturing sites, labor shortages, and disruptions in supply and demand chains globally, which distorted the market.The lockdowns imposed by the governments significantly reduced raw material productivity due to a shortage of operations in many regions throughout the world.

However, the market is anticipated to recover and is expected to rise substantially over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type
• Type A
o Two-Wheelers
o Three-Wheelers
• Type B
o Passenger Vehicles
o Light Commercial Vehicles
o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application for fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles is mainly categorized into five vehicle types of EVs, i.e., two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Heavy commercial vehicles consist of heavy buses and heavy trucks. Production and sales of passenger vehicles are anticipated to be higher than that of commercial vehicles, as more users are rapidly adopting EVs and exchanging their IC engine vehicles for EVs due to their cost efficiency and various government subsidies, among others. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period in Type B vehicle type, as the sales of electric passenger vehicles are anticipated to increase in the APAC region. Three-wheelers are the prominent segment in the forecast period in Type A vehicle type, holding more than one-fifth of the total volume market share in Type A vehicle type. For year 2021, Passenger Vehicles segment dominated in the Vehicle Type B segment and Three-Wheelers segment dominated in the Vehicle Type A segment.

Segmentation 2: by Propulsion Type
• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

HEVs dominated the propulsion type segment in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles for year 2021.These vehicle types are two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

While HEV and PHEV models have been in the market for many years, the development of battery technology, along with government norms for increased vehicle efficiency, has led to an increase in the adoption of HEVs as they are powered solely by the battery systems in the vehicle.The rise in the sales of HEVs makes them more crucial for automotive OEMs to ensure that the fluids in the EVs can optimize the thermal management and driving system.

HEVs segment is expected to dominate the APAC fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles in the forecast period.

Segmentation 3: by Product Type
• Grease
• Thermal Fluids
• Drive System Fluids
• Brake Fluids

The prominent fluids developed for application in electric vehicles are greases, thermal fluids, driver system fluids, and brake fluids.These fluids are applied in various components such as e-motors, battery systems, bearings, constant velocity joints, power electronics, gears, and the braking system of electric vehicles.

Generally, various components of an electric vehicle generate a lot of heat during the operation of the vehicle, such as the battery system and the e-motors.These components have led to the need for better thermal management in these vehicles.

The new EV fluids have added additives and dielectric properties, which makes them suitable for application in electric vehicle components.These specialized fluids are able to provide better thermal management properties than regular coolants to electric vehicle powertrain components.

Drive system fluids are expected to be the largest segment since they are essential for electric vehicles to cool their electric powertrain components and increase their range. For year 2021, drive system fluids segment dominated the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs and also expected to be the predominant segment throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation 4: by Distribution Channel
• OEMs
• Aftermarket

The APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs encompasses two main types of distribution channels: OEMs and the aftermarket.The OEMs channel is anticipated to dominate the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs in the forecast period, as most fluids have a very low replacement rate and increased production of electric vehicles.

As EV fluids technology evolves, the longevity and efficiency of these fluids in EVs also increase.Only a few EV fluids which might need to be replaced or changed due to vehicle servicing would be procured through the aftermarket.

For year 2021, OEMs segment dominated the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs.

Segmentation 5: by Region
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Malaysia
• Vietnam

The demand for electric vehicle fluids varies according to various regions.For year 2021, Japan was the largest region in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs due to an increase in the sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in this country for the year.

However, the India fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).As the sale of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles grow rapidly, the India fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at high rates.

Japan is expected to dominate the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs in the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the APAC Fluids and Lubricants Market for EVs

• In November 2021, The Lubrizol Corporation partnered with Intel to develop the industry’s first hydrocarbon collaboration for immersion fluid technology. The company’s new immersion fluid solutions will be warrantied on Intel Xeon and Core microarchitectures.
• In November 2021, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) unveiled its next-generation range of electric vehicle fluid solutions at its Global Research & Technology Centre in Turin, Italy.
• In July 2021, TotalEnergies SE launched a dedicated hybrid transmission fluid for Great Wall Motors. Great Wall Motors, China’s leading car manufacturer, is a key player in the development of electric vehicles.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs:
• Need for Corrosion Resistant Solutions in the Electric Vehicle Batteries
• Increasing Demand to Further Extend the Range of the Electric Vehicles
• Rapid Adoption of Immersive Cooling for the Electric Vehicle Batteries
• Improved Durability of Powertrain in Electric Vehicles
• Increasing Demand for High-Performance Grease in HEVs
• Growing Need for Enhanced Electrification Components
• Rapid Increase in Electric Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers Fleet

Following are the challenges for the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs:
• Higher Cost of EV Fluids
• Energy Efficiency Challenges
• Developing Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicle Fluids
• Lack of Optimized EV/HEVs Performance for Improving Thermal Conductivity
• Inadequate EV Charging Infrastructure

How can this report add value to end users?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the readers understand the different fluids and lubricants. Also, the study provides the readers with a detailed understanding of the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs based on application and product.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: To improve the capabilities of their product offerings, players in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs are developing unique products.The readers will be able to comprehend the revenue-generating tactics used by players in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs by looking at the growth/marketing strategies.

Other market participants’ tactics, such as go-to-market plans, will also assist readers in making strategic judgments.

Competitive Strategy: Players in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs analyzed and profiled in the study include vehicle manufacturers that capture the maximum share of the market.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC fluids and lubricants market for EVs has been done to help the readers understand how players compete against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to aid the readers in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The APAC Fluids and Lubricants Market for EVs has been segmented into different product types, among which Grease captured around 11.4% of the market as of 2021. The Thermal Fluids/Coolants segment accounted for around 18.5%, Drive System Fluids/Transmission Fluids segment accounted for 56.7%, and brake fluids accounted for 13.4% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of value.

Key Companies Profiled

Type 1 Companies (by Product Offerings): Private Companies
• SK Lubricants Co., Ltd. (SK Inc.)
• GS Caltex Corporation
• S-OIL CORPORATION
• Klüber Lubrication
• Panolin AG

Type 2 Companies (by Product Offerings): Public Companies
• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Repsol SA
• ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS Holdings, Inc.)
• The Lubrizol Corporation
• Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
• Shell plc
• TotalEnergies SE
• Valvoline Inc.
• FUCHS

Countries Covered
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Malaysia
• Vietnam
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381900/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

    Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • NHLers discuss thankless role of warmup puck distributor: 'It can be a dangerous job'

    Max Domi didn't want the job. In truth, not many do. But there were injuries up and down the lineup. Someone had to take the reins. Not on the ice during the action of a live NHL game, but in warmups as the player tabbed with distributing pucks to teammates. The task seems simple and straightforward. It isn't and, with vulcanized rubber flying left and right, comes with heightened risk. "There's very few guys that want to do that," Domi, a forward with the Chicago Blackhawks, said of the thankle

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th