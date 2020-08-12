APA Signs Screenwriter Wayne Conley

EXCLUSIVE: Television writer-producer, Wayne Conley, has signed with APA.

Conley’s recent television credits range from Showtime’s White Famous to OWN’s Delilah and Greenleaf, and he’s currently developing a fast-tracked half-hour dramedy for FX. Conley’s numerous feature film credits include Fox Searchlight’s Our Family Wedding, directed by Rick Famuyiwa and director Jeff Byrd’s King’s Ransom.

Conley is the latest scribe to ink with APA since the agency signed the WGA’s franchise agreement earlier this year. Other recent signings include Spinning Out showrunner Lara Olsen, American Gods executive producer Anne Kenney, Killer Women creator Hannah Shakespeare, The Middle executive producer Tim Hobert, Emerald City creator Matthew Arnold, 11.22.63 executive producer Brian Nelson, The Son co-creator Lee Shipman and Rescue Me executive producer Evan Reilly.

Conley continues to be repped by Brad Kaplan at LINK Entertainment and Rob Szymanski at Eclipse Law.

