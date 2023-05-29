APA (NASDAQ:APA) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at APA's (NASDAQ:APA) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for APA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$4.7b ÷ (US$13b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, APA has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 23%.

In the above chart we have measured APA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering APA here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

APA has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 849% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.4 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, APA appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 45% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

What We Can Learn From APA's ROCE

In the end, APA has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

APA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for APA that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

