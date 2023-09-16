APA (NASDAQ:APA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

APA Corporation's (NASDAQ:APA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 22nd of November. The dividend yield is 2.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

APA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, APA was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

APA Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. APA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like APA's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think APA might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for APA that you should be aware of before investing. Is APA not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

