APA Corporation Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named to Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the second year in a row. The final list spans 25 industries, recognizing the top 500 companies that received the most recommendations from their employees.



“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts to make APA an inclusive and rewarding place to work,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA president and CEO. “We look forward to building upon this accomplishment as we work together to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers for this year through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

In 2021, APA set numerous ESG goals tied to employee incentive compensation, including eliminating routine flaring and reducing overall flaring intensity to less than 1% of the gas produced throughout U.S. onshore operations, as well as limiting freshwater consumption in the U.S. to less than 20% of total water use.

Additionally, APA’s ESG goals included further progressing its diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives such as employee resource groups, metrics for ensuring pay equity and establishing a D&I council.

APA Corporation is pleased to be recognized in Forbes’s list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. The complete list can be viewed on the Forbes website, found here.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi Website: www.apacorp.com

