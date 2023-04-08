AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 - 7, 2023

  • Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Guards keep a curtain closed prior to a meeting between France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Mexican singer Zemmoa performs at the Axe Ceremonia music festival at Bicentenario park in Mexico City, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Pedestrians are silhouetted against the walls of a connecting tunnel in an underground station in London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • A whirling dervish spins during a traditional performance during the holy month of Ramadan at Al Muezz Street in Cairo, Egypt, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional handmade unleavened bread for Passover, during the Maim Shelanu ceremony at a mountain spring in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Band members practice prior to a Holy Week procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • A girl looks through a hole in the door of a portable bathroom, in front of an NGO's temporary shelter for migrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, on the border with Venezuela, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A fire rages at a popular market for cheaper clothes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, April, 4, 2023. (AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • Youths clash with police forces during a protest in Nantes, western France, Thursday, April 6, 2023, on the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
  • Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The court ordered Trepova to remain in custody for two months pending the investigation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
  • Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 2, 2023, a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell reacts after his game-winning home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Milwaukee, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
  • Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates his team's victory over San Diego State at the end of the men's national championship college basketball game in Houston, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball over Miami forward Norchad Omier, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Houston, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A worker walks by an unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish, La., along the Houma Navigation Canal, Monday, April 3, 2023. The ship will serve as a floating housing for U.S. offshore wind technicians and a warehouse for their tools as they operate and maintain wind farms.(AP Photo/Ted Jackson)
  • A surfer heads to the beach to catch some waves as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Seven-year-old Sur, a visitor, greets a horse named Alinco Besy Namibia, during the 20th edition of the six-day equestrian event Nuestros Ceballos, at the La Rural fairgrounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • Min Woo Lee, of Australia, walks to the green on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
April 1 - 7, 2023

From Holy Week celebrations to protests in France over the nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/