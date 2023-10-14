AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EDT
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group. The U.N. warned that evacuating almost half of crowded Gaza's population would be calamitous, and it urged Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive. As airstrikes hammered the territory throughout the day, families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with possessions streamed down a main road out of Gaza City. Hamas’ media office said warplanes struck cars fleeing south, killing more than 70 people.