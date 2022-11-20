AP Top 25: Tennessee drops four spots to No. 9 after blowout loss to South Carolina

Tennessee dropped four spots from No. 5 to No. 9 after it lost 63-38 at South Carolina on Saturday.

The nine touchdowns South Carolina put on the Voluinteers made for the most points ever scored by an unranked team over a top-five opponent in college football history. But the Gamecocks somewhat surprisingly didn’t make it into the top 25 after the win. They’re No. 2 among teams outside the top 25.

The top four was unchanged with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU in that order. The latter two teams needed late field goals to get wins on Saturday. Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 at home while TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on the road. The Wolverines and Buckeyes meet in their annual rivalry game in Week 13.

Tennessee dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after losing to South Carolina. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC moved up two spots to No. 5 after beating UCLA 48-45. The Bruins dropped just one spot to No. 17.

LSU is at No. 6 ahead of Clemson, Alabama, the Vols and Oregon. The Ducks beat Utah at home on Saturday night to get just one win away from a Pac-12 title game matchup with USC.

Utah dropped four spots to No. 14 after the loss and are a spot behind Notre Dame. The Irish moved up five spots after blowing out Boston College at home and travel to USC in one of the marquee games of Week 13.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. USC (10-1)

6. LSU (9-2)

7. Clemson (10-1)

8. Alabama (9-2)

9. Tennessee (9-2)

10. Oregon (9-2)

11 Penn State (9-2)

12. Washington (9-2)

13. Notre Dame (8-3)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Kansas State (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. UCLA (8-3)

18. North Carolina (9-2)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Cincinnati (9-2)

22. Oregon State (8-3)

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

24. Texas (7-4)

25. UCF (8-3)