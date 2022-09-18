AP Top 25 Takeaways: Veteran QBs Clifford, Nix deliver big

RALPH D. RUSSO
·5 min read

Being a good, but definitely not great, quarterback can be a rough ride in college football.

Good enough to start and be successful, but not good enough to satisfy fans that see only a ceiling they wish was higher.

This is the life that Penn State's Sean Clifford and Oregon's Bo Nix have led, and on Saturday, the veteran quarterbacks proved their worth.

Clifford, in his sixth year with Penn State, deftly guided the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions through hostile territory and to one of their most impressive nonconference victories in years. Clifford took a lick early from Auburn, popped back up and sent Tigers fans home early from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Clifford was 14 for 19 for 178 yards, a rushing touchdown and nary a turnover.

The future at Penn State is five-star freshman Drew Allar. The future looks bright and some Nittany Lions fan are in a rush to get there. But for now, Clifford's the man for Penn State coach James Franklin, who appears to have surrounded the 24-year-old with the best set of weapons the team has had in in several years.

Freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (who combined 174 yards and four touchdowns) have resuscitated a Penn State running game that has been dormant for two years.

“The ability to be more balanced and take pressure off the passing game has been really important for us,” Franklin said.

Add some talented pass-catchers, and Clifford can be both game-manager and playmaker.

The record says Penn State is in the same place it was last year after three games: 3-0, with a close road win to open the Big Ten season and victory against Auburn. An injury to Clifford halfway through the Iowa game last year sent Penn State into a spiral. This team feels different.

Meanwhile, Auburn went through two quarterbacks who combined for four giveaways that buried the Tigers. Who knew how much Auburn would miss Nix?

The five-star recruit who started most of the Tigers' games the last three seasons had plenty of highs and lows on The Plains, a mix of the memorable and regrettable.

He jumped into the portal after last season and landed at Oregon. Good choice.

Two weeks removed from being embarrassed by top-ranked Georgia, the 25th-ranked Ducks looked very much like the Pac-12 contender they were expected to be in a decisive victory against BYU.

Nix threw two touchdown passes and ran for three scores against the Cougars. The last Oregon quarterback to do that: Heisman winner Marcus Mariota in 2014.

“One of my past coaches told me that pressure is a privilege, and so I’ve really taken that to heart, and there’s nothing more true in my opinion,” Nix said. “When you have a lot of pressure it means that people believe in you, people believe you can do it, or you wouldn’t have pressure at all.”

The Ducks were so badly outclassed by Georgia in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend it was tempting to wonder whether new coach Dan Lanning and his staff might be in over their heads. And there were plenty of Ducks fans wondering if Nix was really the best they could do a quarterback with former blue-chipper Ty Thompson on the bench.

Since that 49-3 loss, the Ducks have scored 111 points. Against BYU, a team that went 5-0 against the Pac-12 last year and beat Baylor last week, Nix had the Ducks up 38-7 in the third quarter.

Neither Clifford nor Nix are going to be players the draftniks debate after the season. And there will likely be moments this season when their fans still long for the next big thing.

But they were more than good enough Saturday.

GOING, GOING ...

Now that Nebraska has moved on from Scott Frost, the question is who's the next coach to be fired.

Auburn's Bryan Harsin has seemed like a short-timer since last winter, when Auburn decided to fish for a reason to fire him after just one season. The coup didn't work, but it has been apparent that Harsin has little support.

If there was a path to surprisingly successful season that saved Harsin's job, that's probably gone now. Auburn next dives into Southeastern Conference play: Can Harsin survive back-to-back road games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 20 Mississippi in mid-October?

Speaking of Ole Miss, the Rebels beat Georgia Tech and coach Geoff Collins 42-0.

Collins is in Year 4 of a rebuild that figured to be tricky after the Yellow Jackets ran the option under Paul Johnson, but has completely failed to launch.

Georgia Tech is probably not the type of school that's going to pull the plug this early. At this rate, though, it's going to be tough to play out this season. Georgia Tech has UCF next week, No. 23 Pitt after that.

AROUND THE COUNTRY

Appalachian State is the team of the year. Must-see TV. This week: The Mountaineer Miracle ... The first game for Nebraska post-Frost could not have gone much worse. No. 6 Oklahoma scored more points in Lincoln than it ever has in a rivalry that dates back more than a century. ... After 179 minutes of football this season, No. 1 Georgia permitted its first touchdown. Brock Bowers and the Bulldogs crushed South Carolina and have looked terrifying through three weeks. ... No idea just how good No. 4 Michigan is after the Wolverines outscored Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn 166-17. Maybe Maryland can give Michigan something close to a game next week. ... The first FCS team to beat a Power Five opponent this season is Southern Illinois. The Salukis came in 0-2 and dropped Northwestern, which has lost two straight since beating Nebraska in Ireland. ... A week after the Sun Belt registered three Power Five road wins, South Alabama and Old Dominion had two more on their sights. But UCLA and Virginia both kicked walk-off field goals to avoid the upsets. ... March Madness in September: Kansas, Duke, Syracuse and Indiana are all 3-0. The Blue Devils and Jayhawks play in Lawrence, Kansas, next week.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Latest Stories

  • After Roger Golubski arrest, KCK mayor reverses position on police corruption probes

    Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner once called for a federal probe of corruption in local law enforcement. But after a former cop’s arrest Thursday, he said he had changed his mind.

  • 'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Won't Stop Going Off About the Show's Startling New Changes

    Season 40 of ABC's game show 'Wheel of Fortune' returned with host Pat Sajak on September 12 and a few big changes like the puzzle board.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the