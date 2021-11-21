AP Top 25: Ohio State moves to No. 2 after drubbing Michigan State

There's a new No. 2 in the AP Top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Ohio State jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 after beating Michigan State 56-7 on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved ahead of Oregon after the Ducks lost to Utah and both Alabama and Cincinnati. The Crimson Tide beat Arkansas and Cincinnati blew out SMU.

Alabama had moved past Cincinnati for No. 2 a week ago after beating New Mexico State. The Crimson Tide is at No. 3 and Cincinnati is now at No. 4. Notre Dame is at No. 5 after a big win over Georgia Tech.

Oregon fell to No. 11 after the Utah loss and Michigan State is at No. 12. Michigan moved up to No. 6 after beating Maryland and is followed by Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Oklahoma to round out the top 10.

The top four of the AP poll this week will likely have a strong resemblance to the College Football Playoff committee's top four on Tuesday. All four of the teams in the top four should be in the CFP top four, though they may be in a different order. Cincinnati was at No. 5 before the Oregon loss and Ohio State was at No. 4 behind the Ducks.

Full poll

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Michigan (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Ole Miss (9-2)

9. Baylor (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Texas A&M (8-3)

15. UTSA (11-0)

16. Utah (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Wisconsin (8-3)

19. Houston (10-1)

20. Pitt (9-2)

21. Wake Forest (9-2)

22. San Diego State (10-1)

23. Louisiana (10-1)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. Arkansas (7-4)