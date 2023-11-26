AP Top 25: Ohio State drops four spots after loss to Michigan

Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in the post-Week 13 AP Top 25 after its 30-24 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes jumped ahead of the Wolverines entering Week 13 but suffered their third-straight loss to their rivals and finish the regular season at 11-1. The victory got Michigan to the Big Ten championship game where the Wolverines will face No. 18 Iowa.

Georgia remained at No. 1 after a road win at Georgia Tech on Saturday while Michigan moved up to No. 2. Washington is at No. 3 after a last-second field goal got the Huskies a win over Washington State and Florida State is at No. 4 after beating Florida on the road.

Oregon moved up to No. 5 and is the top one-loss team in the AP poll. The Ducks will face Washington for the Pac-12 title on Friday night.

Texas, Alabama, Missouri and Penn State round out the top 10 behind Ohio State. Mizzou and Penn State are the top two-loss teams in the poll. Louisville fell to No. 15 after losing at home to Kentucky on Saturday. The Cardinals will play Florida State for the ACC title on Dec. 2.

Ohio State finds itself outside the top five of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan for a third straight season. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two top-10 title game matchups

While the final Pac-12 championship game will feature two top-five teams in Washington and Oregon, the SEC title game will be a matchup of top-10 teams as Georgia faces Alabama. The Crimson Tide needed a fourth-down miracle to beat Auburn on Saturday but were already in the SEC title game before the Iron Bowl.

All the Power Five conference title games will feature teams in the top 20. No. 7 Texas faces No. 19 Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title after the Cowboys escaped with a double-overtime win over BYU on Saturday.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-2)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Tulane (11-1)

18. Iowa (10-2)

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty (12-0)

21. NC State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (9-3)

23. Toledo (11-1)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. SMU (10-2)