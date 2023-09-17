AP Top 25 football poll, one ballot: Georgia, Florida State survive; Tennessee will fall

Saturday turned into a day of survival for a pair of the Associated Press Top 25 polls top four teams.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Florida State posted wins but both teams made their fans nervous.

Playing at home, Georgia trailed by 11 points at halftime before shutting South Carolina out in the second half to win, 24-14. Florida State, on the road, let a not-very-good Boston College team hang around the whole game before winning, 31-29.

Georgia should maintain its spot atop the poll but that performance means it might not get the benefit of the doubt next time.

The Seminoles (3-0), after showing vulnerability for the first time in the young season, drop on spot to No. 5 on my ballot. Florida State struggled with an Eagles team that lost to Northern Illinois and struggled to beat Holy Cross in the first two weeks. Not good.

So I boosted Ohio State back into my top four, ahead of FSU.

I had some minor shuffling at the bottom of the top 10, moving Utah up to No. 10 after Alabama struggled to beat South Florida, 17-3, and Tennessee lost 29-16 at Florida.

Utah (3-0) moves up to the No. 10 slot based on its play but also because of Florida’s win over Tennessee. The Utes beat the Gators, 24-11, back in their season-opening game. So that win looks even better now.

The rest of the teams between 13-20 all moved up a slot on my ballot as Tennessee took a tumble to No. 24 following its loss.

Florida moves in at No. 23, one spot ahead of the Vols, and Missouri enters after it’s thrilling, last-second, 30-27, win over Kansas State.

Speaking of the Wildcats, they fell off my ballot. Same is true for Kansas State’s in-state rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks.

I had the unbeaten Jayhawks at No. 25 in my ballot last week. I still like Kansas (3-0), but Missouri (3-0) now has a better win with the same record.

I also considered moving Clemson (2-1) back in the poll but I need to see a win over a better team before moving a team with a loss, albeit to a ranked team like Duke (3-0), back in.

Steve Wiseman’s ballot