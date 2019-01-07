AP Top 25: Duke Remains No. 1; Iowa State, St. John's Make Season Debut in Poll
Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia remain in the top four spots of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The rest of the top 10 became a jumble after three ranked teams lost last week.
The Blue Devils received 37 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.
No. 5 Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.
Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved into the poll at No. 20. Nevada and No. 13 Florida State each fell four spots after losing
1. Duke (37)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Virginia (5)
5. Gonzaga
6. Michigan State
7. Kansas
8. Texas Tech
9. Virginia Tech
10. Nevada
11. Auburn
12. North Carolina
13. Florida State
14. Mississippi State
15. NC State
16. Ohio State
17. Houston
18. Kentucky
19. Buffalo
20. Iowa State
21. Marquette
22. Indiana
23. Oklahoma
24. St. John's
25. TCU
Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1