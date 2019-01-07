AP Top 25: Duke Remains No. 1; Iowa State, St. John's Make Season Debut in Poll

Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia remain in the top four spots of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 became a jumble after three ranked teams lost last week.

The Blue Devils received 37 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

No. 5 Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.

Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved into the poll at No. 20. Nevada and No. 13 Florida State each fell four spots after losing

Power Rankings: First Week of Conference Play Brings Changes

1. Duke (37)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Virginia (5)

5. Gonzaga

6. Michigan State

7. Kansas

8. Texas Tech

9. Virginia Tech

10. Nevada

11. Auburn

12. North Carolina

13. Florida State

14. Mississippi State

15. NC State

16. Ohio State

17. Houston

18. Kentucky

19. Buffalo

20. Iowa State

21. Marquette

22. Indiana

23. Oklahoma

24. St. John's

25. TCU

















































Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1