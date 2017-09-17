AP Top 25: Defending champion Clemson makes move to No. 2

Clemson's Tavien Feaster (28) attempts to avoid Louisville's London Iakopo (21) as he runs through an opening in the Louisville defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Clemson won 47-21. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.

The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.

Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.

Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

