AP Top 25 college football poll, one ballot: Georgia, Michigan reinforce hold on top spots

Saturday offered an opportunity for the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll to see it’s first shakeup of the season.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan have rolled along all season, keeping their records perfect with nary a sign they should be voted anywhere besides those top two positions.

Both faced seemingly difficult challenges on Saturday, with No. 10 Mississippi playing at Georgia and Michigan playing at No. 9 Penn State.

They proved to be no-sweat experiences for both.

Georgia rolled to a 52-17 win, thoroughly dominating the Rebels to run its winning streak to 27 games.

Michigan played at Penn State without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines while he serves a suspension amid Big Ten and NCAA investigations into an elaborate sign-stealing scandal. But, facing their first ranked opponent of the season, all the Wolverines did was roll up 227 rushing yards in a punishing win.

While the College Football Playoff rankings have Ohio State at No. 1, Georgia and Michigan flexed their muscles to show why they’ve been atop the AP rankings all season.

Lower on the ballot, I’m returning North Carolina (8-2) to my ballot after not including the Tar Heels in my top 25 the past two weeks. UNC had dropped from the top 10 to out of the poll after consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. Saturday night’s gutsy 47-45 double-overtime win over Duke showed the Heels worthy of inclusion again.

I dropped Kansas (7-3) from my ballot following its 16-13 loss to Texas Tech (5-5). Fresno State (8-2) also disappears after losing 42-18 at another break-even team, San Jose State (5-5).

And what to do with Oklahoma State (7-3)? The Cowboys beat Oklahoma just a week earlier to rocket up the rankings. They followed that with an embarrassing 45-3 loss at yet another .500 team, UCF (5-5).

I kept Oklahoma State at No. 21 based on its wins over Kansas and Oklahoma, but partially because the bottom five spots on the ballot are getting tougher to fill due to mediocrity around the nation.

Same explanation goes for Iowa (8-2) returning. The Hawkeyes are in line to make a Big Ten championship game appearance despite the fact they usually struggle to score 10 points a game. But, like UNC with its suspect defense, 8-2 is 8-2 in November and should be rewarded.

Steve Wiseman’s ballot