AP Top 25 college football new poll: How will top-10 teams who escaped upsets be treated?

Saturday was a white-knuckle day of college football for ranked teams, with most of them finding a way to escape with wins.

Four games involving teams in the Associated Press Top 25 went to overtime. Three of those games involved top-10 teams.

Four other games involving ranked were decided by three points or fewer.

When the dust settled, only four ranked teams lost games this week as No. 3 Oregon edged No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31; No. 13 LSU rallied late to beat No. 9 Mississippi 29-26 in overtime; and No. 1 Texas routed No. 18 Oklahoma, 34-3. Arizona State knocked off No. 16 Utah on Friday night.

As a result, when the new poll is released Sunday at 2 p.m., the questions is how voters will look at teams that won but didn’t exactly look impressive.

That list begins with No. 7 Alabama (5-1), which held on late to beat South Carolina (3-3), 27-25. A week after losing to Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide were far from impressive.

Same goes for No. 8 Tennessee, which after losing to Arkansas as week ago needed overtime to beat Florida (3-3), 23-17, on Saturday.

No. 4 Penn State (6-0) trailed by 14 points at halftime to Southern California (3-3) before mounting a furious rally to beat the Trojans, 33-30, in overtime.

Will voters move them down a notch? Should they?

Top-ranked Texas (6-0) will stay put, while Oregon (6-0) will certainly vault past Ohio State (5-1) and into the No. 2 spot. The Buckeyes (5-1) shouldn’t fall out of the top 10.

That gives No. 6 Miami (6-0), which didn’t play this weekend, a chance to move into the top five.

Ole Miss (5-2) will drop from the top 10, which means No. 10 Clemson will move up after its resounding 49-14 win at Wake Forest. The Tigers could get enough support to move past Alabama and/or Tennessee if voters push those teams for narrow wins.

Look for either Iowa State (6-0) or Notre Dame (5-1), which were tied at No. 11 last week, to take that coveted top-10 spot the Rebels will vacate. Iowa State won 28-16 at West Virginia, while the Fighting Irish rolled over Stanford, 49-7.

As for the rest of the poll, No. 18 Oklahoma (4-2) could drop out of the poll after being humbled by Texas. No. 16 Utah (4-2) might fall out, too, after its loss at Arizona State (5-1). That result could earn the Sun Devils a ranking.

Last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll

Rank Team 1 Texas 2 Ohio State 3 Oregon 4 Penn State 5 Georgia 6 Miami 7 Alabama 8 Tennessee 9 Mississippi 10 Clemson 11 (tie) Iowa State



Notre Dame 13 LSU 14 BYU 15 Texas A&M 16 Utah 17 Boise State 18 (tie) Indiana



Oklahoma



Kansas State 21 Missouri 22 Pittsburgh 23 Illinois 24 Michigan 25 SMU

This article will be updated when the new Associated Press Top 25 poll is released at 2 p.m. on Sunday.