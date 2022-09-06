AP Top 25: Alabama and Georgia are Nos. 1 and 2 after Week 1

Alabama and Georgia are now the top two teams in the post-Week 1 AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 1 after a blowout win over Utah State while Georgia moved up a spot to No. 2 after a 49-3 win over previously No. 11 Oregon.

Georgia’s move up knocked No. 3 Ohio State down a spot after the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 8 after the loss. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 after easily beating Colorado State and Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5 after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech that wasn’t as much of a blowout as the score indicated.

Oregon completely fell out of the top 25 after the loss. Its Pac-12 counterpart Utah dropped six spots to No. 13 after losing 29-26 at Florida. The Gators were unranked before the game and are now at No. 12 after the win in Billy Napier’s first game as Florida coach.

Florida is one of four SEC teams in the top 12 and eight in the top 25. Tennessee became the eighth team in the rankings after beating Ball State 59-10 and moving to No. 24.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. USC

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pitt

18. NC State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston