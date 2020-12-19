AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies

  • Ray Bellia holds up personal protective masks and gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    1/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Ray Bellia holds up personal protective masks and gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Cases of hand sanitizer are stacked on the retail floor and stored in a changing room for fitting bulletproof vests at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    2/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Cases of hand sanitizer are stacked on the retail floor and stored in a changing room for fitting bulletproof vests at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Ray Bellia holds up N95 personal protective masks, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    3/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Ray Bellia holds up N95 personal protective masks, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc. a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    4/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc. a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc., a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    5/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc., a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
    6/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, Bethany White, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center supply chain manager, helps stabilize a shifting pallet of protective gowns as the third of five shipments of PPEs arrived at Sacred Heart from the state in Spokane, Wash. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)
    7/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, Bethany White, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center supply chain manager, helps stabilize a shifting pallet of protective gowns as the third of five shipments of PPEs arrived at Sacred Heart from the state in Spokane, Wash. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a ground crew at Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon its arrival in Los Angeles. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
    8/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a ground crew at Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon its arrival in Los Angeles. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, staff members stand near a logo for the BYD auto company as they wait for visitors at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
    9/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, staff members stand near a logo for the BYD auto company as they wait for visitors at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wearing protective masks, ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon it's arrival on Friday, April 10, 2020. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
    10/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Wearing protective masks, ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon it's arrival on Friday, April 10, 2020. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • Personal protective masks are displayed on a pallet of protective gloves in the warehouse at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    11/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Personal protective masks are displayed on a pallet of protective gloves in the warehouse at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Ray Bellia stocks shelves with personal protective gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, while unpacking pallets of other PPE goods in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. A nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press showed governors' administrations spent at least $7 billion to purchase personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus pandemic. Bellia adapted his inventory and supply chain as the pandemic hit toward delivering PPE goods, which were a minor part of his business in previous years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    12/12

    Virus Outbreak State Spending

    Ray Bellia stocks shelves with personal protective gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, while unpacking pallets of other PPE goods in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. A nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press showed governors' administrations spent at least $7 billion to purchase personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus pandemic. Bellia adapted his inventory and supply chain as the pandemic hit toward delivering PPE goods, which were a minor part of his business in previous years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ray Bellia holds up personal protective masks and gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cases of hand sanitizer are stacked on the retail floor and stored in a changing room for fitting bulletproof vests at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ray Bellia holds up N95 personal protective masks, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc. a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc., a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, Bethany White, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center supply chain manager, helps stabilize a shifting pallet of protective gowns as the third of five shipments of PPEs arrived at Sacred Heart from the state in Spokane, Wash. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a ground crew at Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon its arrival in Los Angeles. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, staff members stand near a logo for the BYD auto company as they wait for visitors at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Wearing protective masks, ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon it's arrival on Friday, April 10, 2020. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Personal protective masks are displayed on a pallet of protective gloves in the warehouse at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ray Bellia stocks shelves with personal protective gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, while unpacking pallets of other PPE goods in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. A nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press showed governors' administrations spent at least $7 billion to purchase personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus pandemic. Bellia adapted his inventory and supply chain as the pandemic hit toward delivering PPE goods, which were a minor part of his business in previous years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DAVID A. LIEB and CAMILLE FASSETT
·10 min read

Ray Bellia had a good business before the coronavirus pandemic. He topped $4 million in annual sales from his New Hampshire store that specialized in protective gear for police.

Then he got a call from a buyer with the state of Massachusetts asking if he had anything that could protect people from COVID-19. As it happened, he did. He went on to sell the state 300,000 disposable masks for 97 cents each.

“From that point on, it’s been just insanity,” Bellia said.

Masks. Gowns. Gloves. Goggles. Sanitizer. Coveralls. Thermometers. Bellia has sold it all, and not just to Massachusetts. From Maine to Hawaii, numerous other states, counties, cities, colleges and schools have lined up to buy from him.

While countless other businesses tanked amid coronavirus shutdowns, Bellia's store — Body Armor Outlet — rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press.

The AP tallied more than $7 billion in purchases by states this spring for personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers.

The data, obtained through open-records requests, is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were buying, what they were spending and whom they were paying during a chaotic spring when inadequate national stockpiles left state governments scrambling for hard-to-get supplies. Much of the buying happened outside normal competitive bidding procedures and, in many states a lack of transparency from governors' administrations made it difficult for the public — and even lawmakers — to see how taxpayer money was being spent.

The spending data covers the period from the emergence of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020 to the start of summer. Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder, even if they had already been promised to someone else. States set up their own fraud tests, rejecting masks that failed to meet safety specifications or lacked medical labeling.

In some states, normal recordkeeping went by the wayside. Idaho didn't initially itemize how much it paid for each mask and glove ordered from each supplier. That's because the state's buyers were preoccupied with trying to buy large quantities as quickly as possible against hundreds of competitors — all while working from home because of the pandemic, said J.P. Brady, senior buyer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“It was chaos, pandemonium," Brady said. “None of us knew what we were doing.”

Though states have spent millions more this fall as COVID-19 cases surged again, the initial PPE spending panic has subsided as production increased and supply chains improved.

California spent the most during the pandemic's initial months — at least $1.5 billion in the AP's data — followed by Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington. New York also spent several hundred million dollars on PPE and ventilators through November, though it's unclear how much of that occurred in the spring.

New Jersey and New York provided total figures but not specific details about their purchases. New Jersey’s health department said it would be too “disruptive” to agency operations to do so, and New York repeatedly postponed a response.

The AP's data shows that millions of dollars flowed from states to businesses that had never before sold PPE, including a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, an American tribal organization and consultants with international connections. Traditional safety equipment suppliers also saw a surge in PPE sales, offsetting their losses from other products amid the sudden recession.

But the states' burst of spending wasn't a boon for everyone. Some businesses that tried to supply PPE lost millions of dollars when states canceled orders that failed to meet aggressive delivery deadlines or strict product specifications. Businesses selling PPE faced a treacherous market, with backlogs at foreign manufacturers, shipping delays and multiple intermediaries.

All of that led to a spike in prices paid by the states, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Before the pandemic, an N95 mask that filters out tiny particles might have cost about 50 cents. This spring, states paid an average of $3 each, according to the AP's analysis. Some states paid more than $10 a mask to get them quickly. Average prices for gloves rose fourfold.

In mid-March, Louisiana paid $57,450 for 5,000 N95 masks — at $11.49 each — from Grey Wolf Safety Group in Broussard. Grey Wolf owner Sean McClellan said that to fulfill the state's order, he had to buy out whatever his competitors had in stock. Some masks he got were designed for painting, others for welding. Some came with special breathing valves, while others did not.

“All the cheap masks that were N95, those were already gone,” McClellan said. "So I basically bought up the expensive ones that were left.”

Then he marked up the price a bit more and resold them to the state, making a couple of dollars per mask.

“I’m not price-gouging," McClellan said. "I have to make something, and I then have to pay my salesperson something.”

Other businesses that charged high prices to states offered similar explanations. Go Green Solutions Inc. in South Grafton, Massachusetts, sold its home state several thousand N95 masks in early April for $11.25 to $11.50 each. The price was a product of limited supply and high demand, resulting in only modest profit margins, manager Jim Fisher said.

“Usually, if you found inventory with some of your suppliers, you had to make a purchase right then and there. You couldn’t wait,” he said, "because within an hour, it would be gone.”

States competed with each other, hospital systems, the federal government and even other countries to find and buy medical gear as the virus began spreading.

The pressure to obtain protective supplies led some states to unusual sources. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included — about seven times the average price that states were paying for medical gowns this spring. Before the pandemic, some health care systems could buy disposable gowns for about 40 cents each.

“They were looking to acquire anything they could at that point to help protect the health care workers,” said Dana Casto, business manager at the Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company.

While some states paid a premium for small orders from local suppliers, their purchasing agents also scrambled to secure large quantities of protective equipment, much of it manufactured in Asia. That created an opportunity for companies to enter the PPE field.

The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. Two-thirds of that went to California, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom drew criticism for initially keeping secret the details of his “bold and big” deal that paid BYD $3.30 for each N95.

Like the leaders of some other states, Newsom sidestepped the traditional purchasing process of publicly soliciting competitive bids from vendors, which can take weeks or even months. Some state lawmakers responsible for budgeting complained that Newsom left them out of the loop.

Washington, which was among the first states to record coronavirus cases, bought tens of millions of N95 masks and similar KN95 masks from BYD this spring at prices ranging from $2.58 to $4.02 each. That helped rank Washington among the top states in mask purchasing rates per COVID-19 cases among its residents, according to the AP's analysis.

BYD also sold to Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Texas this spring and signed an additional $316 million deal with California in July, after the period covered by the AP's data. By then, the price the company charged to California had fallen to $2.13 per N95 mask and 20 cents per surgical mask, barely a third of the spring rate.

During the first quarter of 2020, when China was in lockdown, BYD reported a 35% decline in operating income. That's when company Chairman Wang Chuanfu decided to begin making masks and sanitizer. BYD's income rebounded to post a 12% gain through the first three-quarters of the year. Its stock price surged from $5 a share in January to more than $20 this fall, although it's unclear how much of that is attributable to new PPE production versus its sales of electric vehicles and other products.

Frank Girardot, senior communications director for BYD North America, compared Chuanfu to an inventor “along the lines of Thomas Edison” who got into the PPE business for altruistic reasons.

"He, in January, decided that this was something that the company had to do in service to the world,” Girardot said.

BYD’s largest U.S. investor is Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett.

Fastenal Co. and W.W. Grainger, two industrial suppliers, also saw surges in PPE sales. The AP's data includes $99 million in PPE sales to 32 states by Fastenal, and $50 million in PPE sales to 40 states by Grainger, which said its profits on those sales were squeezed by increased freight costs and previous contracts with reduced prices.

Many of the companies in the AP's data set are not publicly traded and thus can keep their financial figures private. For example, one of the largest deals is California's $179 million order of 20 million gowns from BuKo LLC. The New York-based company has a bare-bones website that describes it as “a brand and product development think tank.” Few other details are available about the company.

BuKo owner Rashmi Budhram declined to comment when reached by telephone.

Others, however, were more than willing to describe how PPE sales provided a lifeline at the onset of the pandemic.

The leaders at Grand Traverse Economic Development, a commercial investment entity for the Ottawa and Chippewa Native American tribes in Michigan, decided to get into the PPE business when a shutdown affected the tribe's other business ventures. The organization quickly became New Hampshire's top PPE supplier, selling the state nearly $28 million worth of masks, gowns, coveralls, face shields and sanitizing wipes this spring. It made a profit of around 10% to 15%, business development director Lauren Tucker said.

“This helped us keep our doors open, keep our staff fully employed and engaged, and we grew during the pandemic,” she said.

Bellia, president of Body Armor Outlet, also expanded. The AP's data for the spring includes just over $50 million in PPE sales to states by the Salem, New Hampshire, company. But Bellia said his total PPE sales this year are around $120 million — a roughly thirtyfold increase over his company's total sales for 2019.

Because of the success, Bellia increased his payroll from eight to 12 employees. And while he continues to sell body armor, he cleared almost all of it out of his warehouse to make room for coronavirus PPE.

“While in a heartbeat I would trade this to go back to the way it was, I think unequivocally it’s been a great thing for us," he said.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri, and Fassett from Santa Cruz, California. Associated Press data editor Meghan Hoyer contributed to this report.

___

Fassett is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Oshae Brissett one of three players waived by Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson.

  • 10 things: Raptors end preseason with lackluster loss against Heat

    The Toronto Raptors lost their third and final preseason game to the Miami Heat on Friday, with no real positive takeaways.

  • Report: NHL, NHLPA reach agreement on season pending board of governors vote

    The NHL and NHLPA took another step towards a 2021 season, which is now subject to approval from the league's board of governors.

  • Watch: Gennadiy Golovkin defeats Kamil Szeremeta via 7th-round TKO

    Watch highlights from Gennadiy Golovkin's victory over Kamil Szeremeta on DAZN.

  • Kyrie Irving burns sage around court before return to TD Garden with Nets

    "Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K."

  • Hawks guard Rajon Rondo, girlfriend sued after alleged assault and 'heated parking lot dispute'

    A woman is suing Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend after they allegedly "cussed out and beat" her up in their apartment complex parking lot last summer.

  • Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, says Jerry Rice is 'third or fourth'

    Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • 'Become a defensive monster': Kyle Lowry on Raptors goals

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.

  • 49ers to finish season in Arizona after COVID-19 restrictions extended in Santa Clara County

    The 49ers will host their final game of the season in January in Arizona instead of in the Bay Area.

  • Milestone watch: Will Derrick Henry hit 2,000 yards? | More Football

    The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

  • Salah double after being benched, Liverpool routs Palace 7-0

    LONDON — Mohamed Salah made sure he had the final say in Liverpool's 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace after being dropped from the starting lineup on Saturday, scoring twice after coming off the bench.The Premier League's top scorer was unusually benched — by coincidence or not — hours after an interview was published in which he flirted with a move to Spain nd grumbled about not captaining the English champions.After coming off the bench in the second half, the Egyptian netted the final two goals inside three minutes late in the second half.“We needed fresh legs today,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “It's a massively intense period ... bringing him the last half hour was a pretty good idea.”Klopp pointedly steered clear of publicly addressing the interview published on Saturday morning in which Salah when asked about his Liverpool future told Spanish newspaper AS: “That’s a tough one, but right now I can say that everything is in the club’s hands.”In his fourth season at Liverpool, Salah has another two remaining on his current deal.“Nothing to say from my side,” Klopp said.With Salah not starting, it was a rare chance for Roberto Firmino and one the striker seized with his first double in a Premier League game in 650 days. Salah was the provider of Firmino's second in the 68th minute.This ruthless attacking display began with Takumi Minamino scoring his first league goal exactly a year after his transfer was announced by Liverpool.Sadio Mane and captain Jordan Henderson were also on target as Liverpool claimed its biggest away win in the league since 1991 to go six points clear of Tottenham at the top.It was an empathic way of ending a five-game winless run away from Anfield in the league.“Over the last few games we’ve had some chances and not taken them and that’s cost us,” Henderson said. "But today we managed to finish our chances and that’s always important in football.”It helped having the goals assisted by seven different players — starting with Mane providing the opening for Minamino to strike in the opening two minutes.There was a flicker of a Palace threat before the onslaught from Liverpool that saw Firmino slip the ball through for Mane, who went past Nathaniel Clyne on the turn before slotting in the second in the 35th minute.Firmino started the move inside his own half that ended with him scoring just before halftime. A cross-field pass was sent to Andy Robertson and Firmino raced forward to receive the ball back from the left flank before being gifted time and space to grab the third for Liverpool.It was Trent Alexander-Arnold's cutback that Henderson curled into the top corner seven minutes into the second half.Then, it was Salah's time to shine, first as the provider before Firmino chipped goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 68th.Salah had to wait until the 81st to score himself, nodding in after Joel Matip headed on a corner from Alexander-Arnold.And the Egyptian curled his 13th of the league season into the top left after being set up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came off the bench for his first appearance since July following a knee injury.The only relief perhaps for Palace was that fans were spared from witnessing this humiliation.Unlike when Palace held Tottenham last Sunday, no fans were allowed into Selhurst Park with London now subject to more stringent coronavirus restrictions again.“It’s very hard to speak after that kind of defeat," Palace captain Luka Milivojevic said. “I’ve never had something like that in my life. They were so clinical.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Ulsan beats Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

    DOHA, Qatar — Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea defeated Iran’s Persepolis 2-1 on Saturday in Qatar to become champion of Asia for the second time.Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers a come-from-behind win in the Asian Champions League final.While Ulsan controlled the first half, a defensive mistake from Park Joo-ho allowed Mehdi Abdi to put Persepolis ahead with a low shot in the 45th minute.There was still time before the break for Ulsan, champion in 2012, to level. Yoon Bit-garam, who had hit the post in the ninth minute, was brought down in the area by Ahmad Nourollahi.Junior Negrao's penalty was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak but the striker, top scorer in the K-League in 2020, scored from the rebound moments before the break.Ulsan had a second spot-kick eight minutes after the restart following a handball from Mehdi Shiri and this time the Brazilian made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the tournament.Persepolis pushed forward but was unable to find the equalizer despite a penalty claim five minutes from time.The result leaves Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, while Korea now has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan. Persepolis lost in the 2018 final.The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all the remaining games in a biosecure setting.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Olympic champion Goggia gets 1st downhill win in 22 months

    VAL D'ISERE, France — Sofia Goggia had a gutsy run to win a women’s World Cup downhill on Saturday for her first victory in the discipline in almost two years. A day after finishing runner-up to Corinne Suter in a race on the same hill, the Olympic champion from Italy turned the tables and beat the Swiss World Cup downhill champion by 0.24 seconds. Coming into this weekend, Goggia had not been on a downhill podium since winning in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in February 2019. Still, the Italian called her run “not so perfect.” “I think I could push more in some parts. I came down and I thought, ‘this was not enough to win,’” said Goggia, who led Suter in Friday's race until she was slowed by a mistake. “Yesterday, I really had an attacking behaviour and it was really more like wild skiing,” Goggia said. “I have to find a balance: same attacking style like yesterday, same technical skills like today.” Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finishined 10th. It was Goggia’s eighth career win, a year after her previous World Cup triumph in a super-G in Crans Montana, Switzerland. A few weeks later, she had to cut her season short after fracturing her left arm in a crash. Breezy Johnson, who had her first career podium result on Friday, was 0.27 seconds back for another third-place finish. After all favourites were down, unheralded Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, wearing bib 30, came close to bumping Johnson off the podium, but ultimately trailed the American by six hundredths in fourth. Johnson said her run felt like “a bumpy ride.” “I was definitely happy to just be in the finish in one piece,” said the American, who scored her previous career best in February 2018, coming fourth in a downhill in Germany. Over the past two seasons, she was slowed as she had to work her way back from two severe knee injuries. “I am just trying to seize every moment and seize every day,” Johnson said. “These podiums have been coming on for a while, so I definitely had the goal to win a World Cup, go for a world championship medal this year. I think this is just the beginning.” Many racers, including two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec, posted faster split times in the flat opening section, but no one matched Goggia’s pace in the steep part, where the Italian excelled with risky turns. Organizers had slightly adapted a tricky curve toward the end of the course that caused four racers to crash into the safety netting in Friday’s race. Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer suffered a potentially season-ending left knee injury, while two other racers who cashed — defending overall champion Federica Brignone and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States — opted not to start on Saturday. A super-G on the same hill is scheduled for Sunday. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Kilde beats US skier Cochran-Siegle to take 2nd win in Italy

    VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings on Saturday after winning the classic Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days. After triumphing in Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle. The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the U.S. ski team, with Bryce Bennett in fourth, Jared Goldberg in sixth and Travis Ganong in 14th. Former downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland trailed by 0.54 in third, and Kilde’s Norwegian teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, shared fourth place with Bennett. Benjamin Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was the top Canadian, finishing 39th. Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was 54th, James Crawford of Toronto was 55th and Jeffrey Read of Canmore, Alta., was 56th. In his nine-year World Cup career, the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle had previously racked up five top-10 results, including an eighth place in Saturday’s super-G. In December 2011, Cochran-Siegle scored his first World Cup points in only his second race on the tour, a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado. He won the junior world titles in downhill and combined a few months later, but had his promising career halted after badly damaging his knee in a crash at the world championships in Austria the following year. “I had to battle back from that," the Burlington, Vermont native said. “I learned a lot and tried to take it day by day and slowly build my skiing. I am incredibly grateful for everyone who helped me to get to today.” The American’s first podium came 50 years after his mother, 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, won a silver medal at the 1970 Alpine skiing world championships at the same resort in northern Italy. “I guess we like this hill,” Cochran-Siegle quipped. The back-to-back wins propelled Kilde into the lead of the overall standings, ahead of Marco Odermatt and Alexis Pinturault. Kilde won just one race in the entire last season. Still, he won the overall title as Marcel Hirscher’s successor after the record eight-time overall champion Austrian’s retirement. “My skiing is even better this season. The speed is there. And I have more experience now. It’s just cool,” Kilde said. The Norwegian didn’t want to read too much into his return to the top of the standings. Last season, Kilde edged Pinturault and his Norwegian teammate, Henrik Kristoffersen, for the sport’s biggest prize. “In Alta Badia they will be winning again for sure. So, it’s going to be a real fight again,” said Kilde, referring to the Italian venue that will host a giant slalom Sunday. Italy is hosting five World Cup races in as many days, with slaloms coming up in Alta Badia on Monday and Madonna di Campiglio the next day. __ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Illinois hires former Wisconsin and Arknasas coach Bret Bielema

    Bret Bielema led Wisconsin to six bowl games from 2006 to 2012.

  • Neymar to miss PSG's showdown at league leader Lille

    PARIS — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s showdown at league leader Lille on Sunday because of a lingering ankle injury and likely won't return to the lineup until next month.The Brazil star was hurt deep into injury time in last Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Lyon, when his left ankle buckled under a heavy tackle from Thiago Mendes and he was stretchered off the field.Neymar sat out the midweek win against Lorient and PSG hoped to have him ready for Lille, but the club said on its website Saturday that there is still some bruising around the bone.“He is expected to return to competition in January,” PSG said.This also rules Neymar out of next Wednesday's home game against Strasbourg, the last game before the mid-season winter break.He has scored nine goals in 12 games overall this season, taking his tally to 79 in 97 games since joining three years ago from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($272 million).After the break, defending champion PSG resumes its league campaign on Jan. 6 with at Saint-Etienne.PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has contended with injuries for much of the season, with holding midfielder Danilo Pereira, striker Mauro Icardi, winger Pablo Sarabia and centre half Abdou Diallo all sidelined for Sunday's match.But he was boosted by the return of centre half and captain Marquinhos, who has recovered from a right hip injury.PSG, having lost four league games and two in the Champions League so far this season, needs Marquinhos to shore up a leaky defence. The shaky start has left PSG one point behind Lille, which has lost just once in 15 games.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Cash-strapped Lille sold to Luxembourg-based investment fund

    PARIS — League leader Lille has been sold to a Luxembourg-based investment fund as the fallout from a collapsed television deal continues to impact French clubs financially.Lille said in a statement that the sale from Gerard Lopez to Callisto Sporting, a subsidiary of Merlyn Partners, went through on Friday.“Given the recent difficulties in the French first division and especially the uncertainty surrounding TV rights for the French league, it's important for Lille to have an owner of reference, known to be financially sound, like Merlyn," Lopez said on the club’s website.Lopez and director of soccer Luis Campos, a renowned talent scout with a huge network in Europe and South America, both left with immediate effect. Campos was immediately linked to English giant Manchester United.Lopez was replaced by former Rennes president Olivier Letang, formerly Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director. Marc Ingla resigned from his role as general director but is staying on the board of directors.“We strongly believe in the club's potential and we will work to fulfil Lille's full potential,” Merlyn said in a statement. “We intend to give Olivier Letang and his team the necessary means to succeed in their new roles.”The northern club reportedly still owes 123 million euros ($150 million) of the 225 million euros ($276 million) borrowed from creditors JP Morgan and Elliott Management, carries loans taken out on its training ground, and must settle historical debts from its previous ownership.Lille said that Merlyn will “considerably reduce” those debts and “new funds will be injected into the club.”On the field, Lille has been doing very well, losing just two of 21 games overall domestically and in the Europa League ahead of Sunday's match with defending champion PSG, which is in second place.Lille coach Christophe Galtier had a strong working relationship with Lopez, but he also welcomed Letang's arrival.“Olivier did a remarkable job with Reims, Paris and Rennes and with him I think we are going to enjoy even more good times,” Galtier said.The collapse of French soccer’s four-year broadcast rights deal with Mediapro has disrupted financial plans in an already pandemic-hit season and could lead to widespread sales when the transfer window opens next month. France is already considered a selling league, but clubs are expected to be forced to sell earlier than planned.Just months into its contract with Mediapro, France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) recently terminated a deal that was to be worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the 20-team top tier.Mediapro missed a scheduled payment in October of 172 million euros ($209 million) to televise games on its new Telefoot network. Another for 152.5 million euros ($185 million) was not made this month.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Canada's Marie-Michèle Gagnon 'excited' with career-best 10th in downhill

    Marie-Michèle Gagnon entered this skiing season wanting more than a top-15 finish from speed events and was determined to join the sport's elite. She also remembers having more to give after placing 18th in Friday's women's downhill in Val d'Isere, France. On Saturday, the Canadian finished a career-best 10th in one minute 45.58 seconds, 88-100ths of a second behind winner Sofia Goggia of Italy. "Today was a great performance for me. I'm very happy that I was able to bring the same attitude that I've had all summer to my racing," Gagnon told Alpine Canada after the race. "Today was a step that I needed to take." "I've been consistently fast and solid on my skies and comparing myself to the girls who are winning right now and being right in there." WATCH | Marie-Michèle Gagnon has career day in Val d'Isere: Gagnon, 31, felt she turned a corner with a career-best 13th-place finish in Bansko, Bulgaria, at a World Cup downhill on Jan. 24, 2020. Though the "difficult, steep and technical" hill suited Gagnon and her giant slalom background better than others, she wasn't completely satisfied. "My goal is to be a lot better than 20th, 30th or 13th," she told CBC Sports in October. "You sometimes see skiers, especially on the men's side, start winning the [downhill and giant slalom] at 30 years old. It's a patience game with the speed events because you need mileage on the hill and experience." Grenier, Crawford to race Sunday's super-G Switzerland's Corinne Suter was second on Saturday in 1:44.94, followed by American Breezy Johnson in 1:44.97. Gagnon, the lone Canadian in Saturday's race, was itching to get back on the slopes after heavy snowfall and strong winds forced the cancellation of a super-G event — the first speed race of the World Cup season — earlier this month in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Teammate Valérie Grenier of Mont-Tremblant, Que., and Toronto's Candace Crawford will join Gagnon in Sunday's super-G. It'll be Grenier's first super-G since missing all last season after breaking her right tibia (shinbone), fibula (calf bone) and ankle in February 2019 during a downhill training run in Are, Sweden "I'm excited to improve, especially with the super G tomorrow," Gagnon said. "I'm happy to be in a place where I'm attacking in my skiing again. It's been a while since I have felt like that."  Meanwhile, Goggia's gutsy run led to her first victory in the discipline in almost two years. A day after finishing runner-up to Suter in a race on the same hill, the Olympic champion from Italy turned the tables and beat the Swiss World Cup downhill champion by 0.24 seconds. WATCH | Sofia Goggia earns her 8th World Cup victory: Coming into this weekend, Goggia had not been on a downhill podium since winning in St. Moritz in February 2019. It was Goggia's eighth career win, a year after her previous World Cup triumph in a super-G in Crans Montana, Switzerland. A few weeks later, she had to cut her season short after fracturing her left arm in a crash. After all favourites were down, unheralded Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, wearing bib 30, came close to bumping Johnson off the podium, but ultimately trailed the American by 6-100ths in fourth. Many racers, including two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec, posted faster split times in the flat opening section, but no one matched Goggia's pace in the steep part, where the Italian excelled with risky turns. Organizers had slightly adapted a tricky curve toward the end of the course that caused four racers to crash into the safety netting in Friday's race. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer suffered a potentially season-ending left knee injury, while two other racers who cashed — defending overall champion Federica Brignone and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States — opted not to start on Saturday. WATCH | Schmidhofer slices through safety fencing during crash:

  • Raiders in midst of another late-season collapse

    A promising start to the season followed by a December collapse.Coach Jon Gruden’s third season back on the sideline for the Raiders is looking a lot like his second after they fell for the fourth time in the past five games with a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.After starting the season 6-3, the Raiders blew a late lead at home to Kansas City, got blown out at Atlanta, needed a last-second miracle to beat the winless Jets and then lost back-to-back home games to Indianapolis and the Chargers.It’s a pattern that’s similar to last season when they started 6-4 only to lose five of their final six games to miss out on the post-season.The Raiders haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention but their chances are on life support. They would need to win the final two games and then have a whole series of other events follow, including multiple losses by multiple other contenders.“Anybody that doesn’t think we’re still in this is mistaken, and we need some things to go our way,” Gruden said Friday. “It would help if some of these officiating calls would go our way too, but we got to keep playing. We got to find a way to win our eighth game. If we can win our eighth game and get a little help around the league, we can stay in until the final week of the season like we were last year.”Now the question will be who will start at quarterback in those games after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury that leaves him as a “50-50” proposition to play next week against Miami, according to Gruden.Marcus Mariota had an impressive Raiders debut, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and another score.“What Marcus did last night was spectacular,” Gruden said. “When this kid is healthy, this guy is a special playmaker and I think he proved it last night.”But he also had a late interception in regulation and was unable to punch it in on the opening drive of overtime as the Raiders settled for a field goal, opening the door for the Chargers to drive for the game-winning TD.WHAT’S WORKINGPasses to Darren Waller. The Raiders tight end once again had a big game, catching nine passes for 150 yards and a TD. That follows up a 200-yard, two TD performance two weeks ago against the Jets. Waller joins Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe (twice) and Kellen Winslow (once) and former Raider Todd Christensen (once) as the only TEs with a pair of 150-yard games in the same season. Waller’s 425 yards receiving the past three games are the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.WHAT NEEDS HELPPass rush. The Raiders once again failed to generate any consistent pressure against the quarterback in what has been a recurring problem all season. They had only one sack and had only a handful of quarterback hits. Maxx Crosby has gone five straight games without a sack and appears to be wearing down while playing 82% of defensive snaps.STOCK UPMariota. Mariota hadn’t seen the field all season since signing a contract that guaranteed him $7.5 million for 2020. But he quickly shook off rust and showed why Tennessee made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He became the only player to record at least 200 yards passing and a TD, and 50 yards rushing and a TD in a game he didn’t start since at least 1948.STOCK DOWNTrayvon Mullen. The second-year cornerback had been one of the few bright spots on defence this season but had a forgettable night against the Chargers. He was penalized four times, the most in a game for a single Raiders player in four years, and was beaten in coverage as well.INJUREDWR Hunter Renfrow is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the game. ... Gruden expects WR Henry Ruggs to return to practice late next week from the COVID-19 list and is hopeful DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Damon Arnette and S Johnathan Abram can return after missing the game with injuries.KEY NUMBER.377. That’s Gruden’s career winning percentage in December as his team once again is falling apart late in the season. Of the 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era who have coached more than 25 December games in the regular season, Gruden’s 23-38 record gives him the sixth worst winning percentage in the month.NEXT STEPSHost Miami on Dec. 26.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press