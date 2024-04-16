AP Sports Week in Pictures: Masters golf glows, Tsitsipas' title and no more 'Neverkusen' in Germany

Associated Press photographers captured the emotions of Masters golf, Stefanos Tsitsipas lifting the tennis trophy at Monte Carlo, and the end of a 120-year wait by Germany's Bayer Leverkusen for its first Bundesliga title.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, earned his second green jacket in three years at Augusta National on Sunday, and he wasn’t the only player to be the focus of great images this past week.

Tsitsipas was in tears after he beat Casper Ruud in Monaco for his first title of 2024 and biggest tournament victory in two years.

Led by coach Xabi Alonso in his debut season, Leverkusen won the German league for the first time on Sunday and ended its rivals' century-long jibes about the club's lack of silverware. There's no more “Neverkusen” to make fun of.

The selection of photos was curated by Milan-based staff photographer Antonio Calanni.

