AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:36 a.m. EDT

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The players’ association has rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday’s midnight EDT deadline for an agreement that was set in the March 10 lockout settlement.

NFL enters media streaming marketplace with 'NFL+' service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

US women's team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup

The U.S. women's national soccer team has a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked its traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach. The players say something more is going on as well. They say there’s been a shift in the team’s vibe due in large part to a new mix of veterans and younger players. Andonovski set about remaking the team after a disappointing Olympic tournament in Tokyo where the U.S. came away with a bronze. They're now looking to build toward the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

McLaughlin's next move among key stories on road to '24

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400-meter hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But it was her run in the women’s 4x400 relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and 2 days from the close of the world championships. Whether McLaughlin sticks solely with the hurdles, or moves to the 400 flat or even the 100 hurdles is one of the most intriguing storylines to follow between now and Paris.

Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field. Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

Sudden arena idea angers, unnerves Philadelphia's Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Organizers and members of Philadelphia's Chinatown say they were surprised by the 76ers' announcement that they hope to build a $1.3 billion arena just a block from the community’s gateway arch. They say no one reached out for community input before the announcement. Now, they fear that they'll be merely a stepping stone for people visiting the arena and that real estate values will price out older and immigrant residents. Chinatowns throughout the U.S. have been under threat from gentrification or development over the years. A spokesperson for the arena development company says that the process is in its infancy and that they planned to work with the community.

JGR accepts penalties given to Hamlin, Busch, apologizes

Joe Gibbs Racing has declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. Joe Gibbs Racing apologized in a statement and said changes were underway to make sure it did not happen again. Hamlin was stripped of his third Cup Series win of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.

Guardians' Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July. The Guardians lost their third in a row. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Umpire crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking to the dugout on the third-base side, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.

Newgarden out of hospital, Ferrucci on standby for IndyCar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has been released from a Des Moines hospital and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight for observation.

Former Colombian soccer players to teach their skills in US

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian soccer fan who came to the U.S. as a political refugee is creating a training camp for young people in New Mexico with former players from Colombia as the instructors. Coffee company owner David Certain hopes one day to expand the program in the United States and also take it back to his home country. Former Philadelphia Union player Carlos Valdés and ex-Colombia midfielder Víctor Pacheco are among those teaching the skills and disciplines of soccer to young people in Albuquerque this week.

Latest Stories

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ