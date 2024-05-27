AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 p.m. EDT

Bill Walton, Hall of Fame player who became a star broadcaster, dies of cancer at 71

Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Fame center for his NBA career and one of the biggest stars of basketball broadcasting, has died. The league announced that Walton died Monday after a prolonged fight with cancer. He was 71. Walton was the NBA’s MVP in the 1977-78 season, a two-time champion and a member of both the NBA’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams. That followed a college career in which he was a two-time champion at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year.

14-time champion Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open's first round to Alexander Zverev

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion's last match at his favorite tournament. The nearly 38-year-old Nadal has been dealing with hip and abdominal injuries since January 2023 and played infrequently, so he was unseeded for the French Open for the first time. That's why he ended up facing the No. 4-seeded Zverev. Nadal has said 2024 likely would be his last season before retirement, but he said Saturday he isn't 100% sure he won't play again at the French Open. He reiterated that Monday. He said after his match, "If it’s the last time that I played here, I am at peace with myself.”

Newgarden goes back-to-back at Indy 500 to give Roger Penske record-extending 20th win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden put his cheating scandal behind him to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Helio Castroneves 22 years ago and give Roger Penske a record-extending 20th win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Tennessean passed Pato O’Ward on the final lap of Sunday’s rain-delayed race to become the first driver to win consecutive 500s since Castroneves did it for Penske in 2001 and 2002. And just like last year, Newgarden stopped his Chevrolet-powered car on the track and climbed through a hole in the fence to celebrate with fans in the grandstands. O’Ward slumped his head over his steering wheel in bitter disappointment. He was trying to become the first Mexican in 108 runnings to win the Indy 500.

Kyle Larson's bid to run The Double ends in disappointment after bad weather intervenes

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson spent a year preparing to run the double. Instead, he got to run only the single, leaving the NASCAR star beyond disappointed. Larson’s goal to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday and join Tony Stewart as only drivers to complete all 1,100 laps did not go nearly as planned. He finished 18th at Indianapolis after a pair of rookie mistakes. He arrived in Charlotte to run the NASCAR race but never got to turn a lap after the race was ended early because of rain.

Trevino wins grant from MLB Players Trust for charity that teaches art to those with special needs

HOUSTON (AP) — When Jose Trevino took a teen leadership class taught by Sherri Davis in high school the New York Yankees catcher couldn’t have imagined the long-lasting impact it would have. “It changed my life,” Trevino told The Associated Press. “She taught me a ton of lessons in high school, life lessons that help to this day.” So, when Davis retired after a 47-year teaching career and started a nonprofit in his hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, called “Special Hearts in the Arts” in 2016 to provide arts education to those with special needs, Trevino quickly became one of the organization’s most important benefactors. This week he’ll give the beloved group another gift to continue its work.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each score 33 points as Mavs beat Wolves for 3-0 lead in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points apiece and the Dallas Mavericks made all the big plays late again, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Mavericks went on a 14-3 run to finish the game, winning their fifth consecutive playoff game. No team in NBA playoff history has rallied from 3-0 down. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas. Anthony Edwards had 26 points for the Wolves, but just four after scoring eight consecutive Minnesota points to get the Wolves even in the third quarter.

Braves' Ronald Acuña is placed on IL after second season-ending knee injury in 4 years

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list after the reigning NL MVP tore his left ACL, ending his season. Acuña was hurt during the Braves’ 8-1 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Braves announced Sunday night an MRI showed a complete ACL tear that will require surgery. Acuña tore his right ACL in July 2021. Acuña was voted the NL MVP last season after hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases.

Rafael Nadal's possible French Open farewell draws fans from all over the world

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal's fans have traveled from all over to be at Roland Garros for what might be his last French Open match this year. Or ever. The 14-time champion in Paris played Monday in Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and lost 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3. And the spectators wanted to be present for what felt like a monumental occasion. They were there to see Nadal compete, of course, but also to salute him as a player and person, to congratulate him on a remarkable career and, perhaps, to catch one final glimpse of his greatness at a tournament that has helped define his legacy.

Wennberg scores in OT, Rangers top Panthers 5-4 to take lead in East finals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wennberg deflected home a goal 5:35 into overtime, and the New York Rangers reclaimed home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference finals with a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Sunday. Ryan Lindgren took a shot from the left point and Wennberg — in front of the Florida net — redirected it past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the series. Igor Shesterkin made 33 stops, while Alexis Lafrenière scored two goals and Barclay Goodrow continued his surprising playoff barrage with two more scores for the Rangers. Sam Reinhart had two power-play goals, while Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers.

Christopher Bell wins the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 for his 8th NASCAR Cup victory

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the race was called with 151 laps remaining in a race that was halted for more than two hours because of rain. Bell led a race-high 90 laps to win his eighth career Cup Series race, and his first Coca-Cola 600. Brad Keselowski finished second, William Byron was third, Tyler Reddick was fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. The race was red-flagged just as Kyle Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the Indianapolis 500 to take over driving the Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet.

