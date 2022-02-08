AP sources: Saints tab Dennis Allen to replace Sean Payton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sean Payton
    Sean Payton
    American football player and coach
  • Dennis Allen
    Dennis Allen
    American football player and coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dennis Allen is getting a second chance to be an NFL head coach — this time with a New Orleans Saints franchise he helped transform from an oft-stumbling, also-ran into a regular contender during the 16-year tenure of his former boss, Sean Payton.

The New Orleans Saints have promoted Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago as — by far — the franchise's all-time leader in coaching victories.

The Saints chose to promote from within after also interviewing outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He first joined the Saints in 2006 as an assistant on Payton's first staff and was their defensive backs coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver's defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with the Oakland Raiders in 2012.

He was fired by the Raiders four games into the 2014 season and returned to the Saints as a senior defensive assistant in 2015 before eventually taking over as defensive coordinator late that season when Payton fired Rob Ryan.

The Saints have ranked in the top seven in the NFL defensively during the past two seasons, raising Allen's profile once again as a head coaching candidate.

Hiring Allen gives the Saints a measure of continuity, not just on defense, but with the staff, a number of whom have years of experience working with Allen.

Top Saints defensive players such as sack leader Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis also have been vocal supporters of Allen during the past half-decade.

“Just a phenomenal coach, leader,” Davis said late last season. “Really understands our defense's personnel, understanding what guys do well, understands how to put us all in position to have success, really good at understanding the opponents.”

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson played four seasons under Allen with the Saints before signing with Cincinnati as a free agent last offseason.

“He’s a great coach,” Hendrickson said during the Bengals’ Zoom sessions with reporters as Cincinnati prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. “He expects the best out of his players. He’s a great leader. It was one of those things where I came in and pretty early on knew that he was special.

“And to have him as the DC, I knew he was going to be a head coach at some point in his career again.”

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis highlighted Allen's credentials to replace Payton on more than one occasion during the club's head coaching search.

“First of all, he’s a great coach and he’s been a part of our building for a long time,” Loomis said, adding that Allen helped foster the “culture” of the club during the Payton era and was “a big part of the success we’ve had over the years.”

Allen has been open about his desire to get a second chance as a head coach. The Raiders were struggling when he was hired to his first top job in Oakland. He went 4-12 in his first two seasons and was fired after an 0-4 start to his third.

Now he takes the reins of a team that narrowly missed the playoffs following a 9-8 2021 campaign, but which won the NFC South the previous four seasons and established a tradition of winning during the Payton era.

“The resume and what we’ve been able to accomplish here defensively speaks for itself in terms of the type of culture and the type of group that we’ve built,” Allen said late this past season, in reference to possible head coaching opportunities. “I’d love to get that opportunity again; I think I’d be much more prepared for it.”

But Allen also will inherit some new challenges and headaches. New Orleans' quarterback position remains unsettled just one year removed from the retirement of franchise all-time passing leader Drew Brees.

Jameis Winston showed promise while going 5-2 as a starter before a season-ending knee injury, but he is due to become a free agent this offseason. Taysom Hill went 4-1 as a starter late in the season, making him 7-2 for his career. But that remains a relatively small sample size.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' top offensive player, running back Alvin Kamara, is facing criminal charges following a night club fight in Las Vegas that was caught on video last weekend. Depending on how his legal matters are resolved, the NFL could suspend him, possibly for multiple games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Brett Martel, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Saints reportedly hiring DC Dennis Allen to replace Sean Payton as head coach

    It appears that the final head coach opening has been filled.

  • Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Smith, who is Black, is the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday. Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season. “He is one of the most respected coache

  • Mike McDaniel named new Dolphins head coach

    Mike McDaniel has been named the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

  • Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Has Been a Mess, But Zendaya’s Performance Just Saved It

    ﻿Euphoria ﻿is by no means an easy show to watch . As someone who didn't get into the teen...

  • Brian Stelter Defends CNN After Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    "Reliable Sources" host says network's critics "don't know what they're talking about"

  • Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores as their head coach

    The Dolphins settled on a new head coach after a controversial week.

  • Alec Baldwin says his driver’s car was stolen as he landed in UK

    The actor is reportedly working on a plane crash thriller in Hampshire.

  • Bengals fans celebrate long-awaited Super Bowl appearance

    CINCINNATI (AP) — “Who dey” got its own day on Monday. The Cincinnati Bengals' 40-year-old rally cry rang out over and over during the team’s Paul Brown Stadium NFL Opening Night Fan Rally on Monday night. The celebration for the team was loud and festive a day before the Bengals travel to Los Angeles and the Super Bowl against the Rams on Sunday. Fans wanting to be on hand to celebrate in-person the team’s first Super Bowl trip since January 1989 and third in team history needed fewer than five

  • Wondr Gaming Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement, Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet named to NBA All-Star team

    Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") congratulates Wondr Gaming Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement, Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet on being chosen for the NBA All-Star team to compete in Milwaukee later this month. In addition to playing in the All-Star game, Fred will be competing in the three-point contest against the best shooters in the world. VanVleet is just the fourth undrafted player to make the NBA All-Star team in league hist

  • Alec Baldwin returns to work after fatal Rust shooting

    It is the actor's first project since his western film suspended production last October to investigate cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat