AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire; Biden to fill vacancy

  • FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
    FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
  • FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
    FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
  • FILE - President Bill Clinton and his Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer leave the White House in Washington, May 16, 1994, for the Rose Garden where the President officially introduced Breyer to the nation. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
    FILE - President Bill Clinton and his Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer leave the White House in Washington, May 16, 1994, for the Rose Garden where the President officially introduced Breyer to the nation. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
  • FILE - President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg listen to Regina Spektor perform at an event honoring Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 27, 2010. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
    FILE - President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg listen to Regina Spektor perform at an event honoring Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 27, 2010. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
  • FILE - Chief Justice William Rehnquist, second from right, poses with members of the Supreme Court after the investiture of the court's newest member Stephen Breyer on Sept. 30, 1994 at the court in Washington. From left are, Supreme Court Associate Justices, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Stephen Breyer, John Paul Stevens, Rehnquist, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pool/Ken Heinen, File)
    FILE - Chief Justice William Rehnquist, second from right, poses with members of the Supreme Court after the investiture of the court's newest member Stephen Breyer on Sept. 30, 1994 at the court in Washington. From left are, Supreme Court Associate Justices, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Stephen Breyer, John Paul Stevens, Rehnquist, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pool/Ken Heinen, File)
  • FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer, left, and Clarence Thomas preside to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2009, before the House Financial Services and General Government subcommittee hearing on the court's Fiscal Year 2010 appropriations. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
    FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer, left, and Clarence Thomas preside to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2009, before the House Financial Services and General Government subcommittee hearing on the court's Fiscal Year 2010 appropriations. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
  • FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer testifies before a House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing to review the FY 2016 budget request of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2015. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
    FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer testifies before a House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing to review the FY 2016 budget request of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2015. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday.

Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt Breyer's eventual announcement. NBC first reported the justice's plans.

Breyer has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer’s departure, expected over the summer, won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will be nominated by Biden and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.

