AP Sources: Bulls trade Butler to Timberwolves

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls talks to the media during a press conference after Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Chicago Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn, last year's No. 5 overall pick in addition to the lottery pick this year.