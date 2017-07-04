AP source: Wizards agree to 1-year deal with Mike Scott

Free-agent forward Mike Scott has agreed to a $1.7 million, one-year contract with the Washington Wizards, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person confirmed the agreement for the veteran's minimum to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, because it won't become official until the free agency moratorium period ends on Thursday.

The deal between the 6-foot-8 Scott and the Wizards was first reported by ESPN.

It's the latest cost-conscious step taken by Washington to try to improve its group of reserves, which was a weak point last season, Scott Brooks' first as the team's coach. Led by All-Star point guard John Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal, the Wizards went 49-33 and made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

Scott has played his entire five-year NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds and 33.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. Last season, he had a knee injury and played in only 18 games with the Hawks before being traded to the Phoenix Suns, who waived him. He last appeared in a game on Feb. 15.

His best season was 2013-14, when he averaged 9.6 points.

Scott joins shooting guard Jodie Meeks as bench players who have come to agreement with Washington during the moratorium period. Meeks agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract on Sunday. He played in only 39 out of 164 games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

The Wizards earlier added a backup point guard by acquiring Tim Frazier from the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade for a second-round pick in last month's NBA draft.

---

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball