Vikings hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Berry
    American football executive
  • Rick Spielman
    American football player

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, taking an innovative turn with a Ivy League-educated data expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.

Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates. His contract was finalized on Wednesday night.

The other finalist was Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who was hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday before he made it to Minnesota for his visit.

“There is so much to appreciate about this organization, an existing nucleus of talent on the roster, top-notch facilities, passionate fans and smart people throughout the building who are committed to winning," Adofo-Mensah said. "I look forward to partnering with our next head coach and our entire football operations staff to begin our work of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans.”

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has an economics degrees from both Princeton, where he was a junior varsity basketball player, and Stanford. He is a native of New Jersey, just like Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf.

Adofo-Mensah, whose first name is pronounced KWAY-see, was a commodities trader and portfolio manager before entering the NFL in 2013 with San Francisco as a research and development specialist. General manager John Lynch said the 49ers were “crushed” when he left after seven seasons to work for Berry with the Browns.

“He was always the guy that made very practical applications that made sense to everybody," Lynch said. “It was an invaluable resource in terms of scouting, both in the collegiate and free agent levels. A very forward thinker, but also kind of grounded in knowing, ‘Let’s not give them useless information. Let’s come up with information that really helps.'”

Adofo-Mensah served as a de facto assistant general manager under Berry with a hand in all aspects of team operations as the Browns transformed their front office and brought some badly needed stability to the franchise.

“I came up unconventionally, but I think that my background is a positive because I didn’t have any preconceived notions or biases,” Adofo-Mensah said during his introductory news conference with Cleveland reporters in the spring of 2020.

With Poles and Adofo-Mensah, who are both Black, filling vacancies this cycle there are now seven minority general managers in the NFL. The other five are Andrew Berry (Cleveland), Jerry Fontenot (Atlanta), Chris Grier (Miami), Brad Holmes (Detroit) and Martin Mayhew (Washington).

As part of the NFL’s reward system for teams developing minority coaches and front-office personnel, the Browns will receive compensatory third-round draft picks in each of the next two years for losing Adofo-Mensah. The league adopted that rule in 2020.

The Vikings, who fired Rick Spielman on Jan. 10 after 16 seasons with the organization and 10 years with full authority over the roster as general manager, went 8-9 in 2021. They missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

“Kwesi’s infectious energy, critical thinking skills, collaborative spirit and expertise across the football operations/player personnel spectrum made a lasting footprint here in a short period of time," Berry said. "These same characteristics will make him an exceptional leader, problem-solver and roster architect for the Vikings.”

Adofo-Mensah’s background couldn’t be more different from Spielman, the son of a high school coach and older brother of a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the NFL. The 59-year-old Spielman worked his way up as a scout for Detroit before landing management positions with Chicago and Miami. He was a meticulous evaluator who frequently stood by himself while the Vikings practiced, carefully watching every drill and play.

The six others who had video interviews this month with the Vikings were Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Cleveland vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Philadelphia vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche, Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek and New England scouting consultant Eliot Wolf. Half of that group is Black, and Raîche is a woman.

The first order of business for Adofo-Mensah, in conjunction with ownership, will be to hire a head coach to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after eight seasons on the same day as Spielman.

The Vikings, who are one of nine teams with a vacancy, have conducted initial video conference interviews with eight candidates: Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans was on staff with the 49ers during Adofo-Mensah's last three seasons with the team.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chicago Bears hire Chiefs' Ryan Poles as general manager

    CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Poles made the Chicago Bears this time. Poles was hired as Chicago's general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster. Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10

  • Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and ratcheted up war games in the region. Moscow denies it is planning an assault, but the United States and its NATO allies fear that Russia is planning for war — and are making preparations of their own. Here are things to know about the international tensions over Ukraine, a crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. ___ WHAT IS RUSSIA'S LATEST MOVE? Russia has increased its pressure on the West, warning that it w

  • Penn swimmer Lia Thomas sparks conversation on transgender athletes

    Transgender athlete Lia Thomas is setting school records and the NCAA has no idea how to move forward. Recently, the collegiate governing body said they would let USA Swimming and FINA make the rules. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde have an open conversation on the future of transgender athletes at the college level on the latest episode of the College Football Enquirer.&nbsp;

  • Raiders CB Nate Hobbs resolves 1 of 2 traffic cases with guilty plea

    Hobbs still faces a reckless driving charge for allegedly driving 110 mph.

  • Prosecutor: Killings of Canadians in Mexico due to gang debt

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prosecutor in Mexico said Tuesday the killing of two Canadians at a Caribbean coast resort last week was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking. On Friday, prosecutors said both dead men had criminal records in Canada, and one was a known felon with a long record related to robbery, drug and weapons offenses. A third Canadian, a woman, was wounded and is being treated at a local hospital, but is not yet able to spe

  • Australian Open Day 10: Daniil Medvedev survives upset bid; Collins flies into semis

    Danielle Collins is the second American woman in the semifinals at the 2022 Australian Open.

  • Titans' Landry, Vikings' O'Neill are Pro Bowl injury subs

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry and Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill have been selected as injury replacements for the Pro Bowl. The Titans and Vikings made the announcements Wednesday. Landry is replacing Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers), and O'Neill is replacing Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both fourth-year players, who were each selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. Landry c

  • Why the 49ers can be profitable this weekend

    Here are three ways to bet on the 49ers.

  • Browns executive Adofo-Mensah is favorite for Vikings GM job

    Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for Cleveland, has emerged as the front-runner for the Minnesota Vikings' general manager job. Adofo-Mensah was in Minnesota for his second formal interview with the organization on Tuesday, his first in-person visit. The Vikings targeted Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their finalists, and Poles was hired on Tuesday as Chicago’s general manager.

  • Egypt, Eq. Guinea win shootouts to make African Cup quarters

    DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah buried the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Equatorial Guinea followed suit to beat Mali 6-5 on penalties, but in a far more chaotic shootout. Both Equatorial Guinea and Mali missed two of their first five spot kicks, and Mali defender Falaye Sacko eventually had the 16th penalty of the shootout saved by Equatorial Guinea's 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesús Owono. T

  • Aaron Rodgers: Tons Of People Watched My Playoff Game Because They Hoped I’d Lose

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he believes “a ton of people” were “rooting against” his team Saturday because of his “vaccination status.”

  • Bradley Cooper Says Paul Thomas Anderson Is ‘the Reason I Didn’t Give Up Acting’

    Director Cooper was ready to give up on acting, until "Licorice Pizza" changed his tune.

  • Vikings hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

    Adofo-Mensah, 40, has been in the NFL since 2013. Prior to that, he was a day trader on Wall Street.

  • Pulisic admits prominence on US, Chelsea sometimes a burden

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Pulisic has been on a roller coaster. America's top player won the Champions League, then was sidelined for nearly two months. He battled for inclusion in Chelsea's lineup and been shifted from his usual wide midfield role to center forward and even wingback. “It’s been up and down this year, for sure,” he said ahead of the United States' frosty World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night. “Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be r

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to put up points

    Here's how to bet the totals for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Bradley Cooper Says He'd Planned to 'Give Up Acting' Before Recent Role in Licorice Pizza

    Bradley Cooper told Mahershala Ali for Variety that he would've done "anything" role-wise to star in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza

  • Alicia Witt pays tribute to late parents as ‘beautifully original souls’

    The actress, who stars in zombie drama The Walking Dead, opened up about the relationship with her parents.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.