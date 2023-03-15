Vikings add ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy in defensive revamp

·2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings have made former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy a key piece of their latest defensive revamp.

The Vikings finalized agreements with Murphy, former New Orleans outside linebacker Marcus Davenport and former Miami tight end Josh Oliver on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The deals will be signed after completion of their physical exams, and the Vikings planned an introductory news conference for Thursday at team headquarters.

The 25-year-old Murphy replaced Patrick Peterson in the Cardinals’ starting lineup in 2021 when Peterson joined the Vikings. Now, the 2019 second-round draft pick will take over for Peterson again. Murphy was limited to nine games in 2022, when he was hampered by a back injury. He had a career-high four interceptions in 2021.

As the Vikings transition their scheme under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores away from the zone-heavy strategy they used last year, Murphy ought to fit well with man-to-man coverage skills. Peterson departed for Pittsburgh.

Murphy, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, will get a two-year deal. He played in college at Washington.

The Vikings also cut cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. last week, and Duke Shelley, Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd are set to become unrestricted free agents. They're counting on major roles for Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, whose rookie seasons in 2022 were largely limited by injuries. Booth was drafted in the second round and Evans was drafted in the fourth round last year.

With the departures of free agents Peterson and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Vikings are in the midst of a significant redo of a defense that was one of the league's worst in 2022. Davenport will be a key piece as an edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter. Za'Darius Smith remains on the roster, but he's carrying a hefty cap hit and has already posted a thank you message to Vikings fans on Twitter that had a farewell vibe.

With Davenport, Murphy and Oliver, the Vikings in their second year under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have targeted younger free agents with higher upside on buy-low deals, with all three of those players having either underperformed in recent years or been set back by injuries.

The Vikings also re-signed two restricted free agents on Wednesday: tight end Ben Ellefson and outside linebacker Kenny Willekes. They reached agreements on Tuesday with four of their players who were eligible for unrestricted free agency: center Garrett Bradbury, kicker Greg Joseph, long snapper Andrew DePaola and backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Safety Jordan Poyer agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer has elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday after briefly testing free agency. Poyer’s return immediately solidifies Buffalo’s secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor who spent much of the previous six seasons forming one of the NFL’s top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde. And it comes at a time with the Bills defense in transition following starting middle l

  • AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed. Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency.

  • Patriots add WR JuJu Smith-Schuster with 3-year deal

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency Wednesday, adding free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!” “I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” he wrote. A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million. They spoke to the Associated Press on the

  • Broncos continue upgrades by signing special teams ace

    After fortifying their offensive and defensive lines with splashy moves earlier this week, the Denver Broncos turned their attention to upgrading their special teams Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year deal with cornerback Tremon Smith worth up to $5.5 million. Smith, 26, who has played for the Chiefs, Colts and Texans, has averaged nearly 25 yards on 94 kick returns over his five-year NFL career. The Broncos were last in the league at 17.5 yards last season when rookie Montrell Washington

  • AP source: Vikings convert Cousins bonus, clear $16M off cap

    The Minnesota Vikings cleared the necessary space from their salary cap the day before the start of free agency, with a big boost from a contract restructure for quarterback Kirk Cousins. This time, the Vikings held off on another commitment. The Vikings reached an agreement with Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that saved them $16 million in cap charges for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.

  • What Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Concerns Mean for Crypto Industry

    Signature Bank, which has a number of crypto clients, was shut down Sunday by state regulators. This marks the third bank collapse in under a week, following Silvergate Bank's voluntary liquidation and Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Brian Brooks, Bitfury Board Member and former CEO, Valor Capital Group Partner and former Acting Comptroller of the Currency, reacts to the latest developments. Plus, Brooks explains why the collapse of SVB is "totally different" compared to Silvergate and Signature Bank.

  • NFL free agency: Top 25 overall players on market, signing updates

    This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

  • Understanding Ezekiel Elliott’s Dallas Cowboys contract and what it means to team’s salary cap

    By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.

  • End of an era: Cowboys release 2-time rushing champ Elliott

    The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years. Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't reveal details of the decision. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the decis

  • AP source: Saints, RB Jamaal Williams agree on 3-year deal

    The New Orleans Saints and running back Jamaal Williams agreed on a $12 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the agreement, said it includes $8 million in guaranteed money. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while running for a career-best 1,066 yards with the Detroit Lions last season. Williams played four seasons with the Packers before

  • Avalanche finding their groove as defending champs prep for playoff push

    Nathan MacKinnon collected a pass just inside his own blue line and started to gather speed. In the blink of an eye, the lightning-quick Colorado Avalanche sniper blew past four penalty killers before beating Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault. The highlight-reel effort in an emphatic 8-4 victory earlier this week made the expected rounds on social media. It could have also served as another warning — the defending Stanley Cup champions are still here. Following a gruelling playoff r

  • Dallas Cowboys release two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons

    Ezekiel Elliott's time with Cowboys will end after seven seasons. The No. 4 pick in 2016 NFL draft ranks third in franchise history in rushing yards.

  • NFL free agency: Jets close to deal with WR Allen Lazard as pursuit of Aaron Rodgers takes big step forward

    Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.

  • Winners, losers and too close to call: NFL free agency's first wave reshapes outlook for teams

    With an overwhelming majority of the top NFL free agents already having agreed to deals, a few clear winners and losers from this week have emerged.

  • Pass defenses beware: Aaron Rodgers-to-Jets (as the drumroll ends) gives AFC an historic QB galaxy

    Aaron Rodgers to Jets would give AFC historic QB galaxy

  • Former No. 1 NFL draft pick Jadeveon Clowney released by Cleveland Browns

    The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?

  • NFL free agency: Buccaneers replace Tom Brady with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield

    Baker Mayfield showed improvement with the Rams after struggling with the Panthers.

  • NFL free agency: Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants Jets to sign Odell Beckham Jr., Packers teammates before trade

    New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?

  • Giants acquire Raiders TE Darren Waller in move Josh Jacobs doesn't seem to like

    Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.

  • Russian player sparks outrage at Indian Wells after wearing Spartak Moscow shirt

    Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match