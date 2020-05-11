AP source: Tagovailoa signs $30.275 million, 4-year deal FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With an eye on the future, the Dolphins loaded up in the draft with 11 picks -- highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MIAMI (AP) -- Now Tua Tagovailoa can pay for that Cadillac Escalade he gave his mom.

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tagovailoa posted a video on Mother's Day that showed him surprising his mother, Diane, with a black SUV.

Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he'll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he'll become a franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he's on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine