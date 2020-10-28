AP source: Seahawks land Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati

RENTON, Wash. — Carlos Dunlap has been traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.

Dunlap had made it clear that he was unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati and Seattle was in desperate need to solve its pass rush issues that have been a key part of a defence that ranks last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

Dunlap, 31, has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.

This season, Dunlap has started four games and had one sack and 18 tackles.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

Tim Booth, The Associated Press