AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the second half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) -- A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to acquire Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul.

The Clippers will get Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a protected first-round pick next year. The person spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven't finalized the trade with free agency coming up on Saturday.

Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.

He will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The deal was first reported by The Vertical.