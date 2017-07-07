Pistons get Bradley, sending Morris to Celtics

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.

Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick. The Pistons announced the trade Friday.

Bradley's arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit has renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope.

Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but they are moving on from him as they add All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.

---

