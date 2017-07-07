Pistons get Bradley, sending Morris to Celtics

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.
Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick. The Pistons announced the trade Friday.
Bradley's arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit has renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope.
Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but they are moving on from him as they add All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.
