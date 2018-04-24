AP Source: Pelicans pick up Gentry's option for next season

NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the situation says Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry's contract option for next season has been exercised by the club.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club has not announced the move. The person says Gentry was informed of the decision before the Pelicans swept their first-round playoff series against third-seeded Portland.

ESPN first reported the club's move.

Gentry is in his third season with the Pelicans and has gone 116-134, including four victories in this season's playoffs.

New Orleans missed the playoffs during Gentry's first two seasons, during which the team was hampered by a combination of key injuries or other matters that caused extended absences of key personnel.

Brett Martel, The Associated Press