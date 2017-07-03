AP Source: Nuggets get Paul Millsap for 3 years, $90 million

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks passes the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/NBAE via Getty Images)

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Paul Millsap has agreed to terms with the Denver Nuggets on a three-year deal worth $90 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

The 32-year-old Millsap gives the young Nuggets a proven, defensive-minded veteran who should fit perfectly with coach Michael Malone and budding star Nikola Jokic. Millsap is a four-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season with the Atlanta Hawks to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the agreement.

