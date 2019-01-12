AP source: LeMahieu, Yankees agree to $24M, 2-year deal Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu hits a single during the third inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gold Glove-winning free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no agreement had been announced.

The 30-year-old LeMahieu spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average. He hit .276 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, and he won his second straight Gold Glove and third overall.

New York was seeking infielders in the absence of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected back until summer. The Yankees signed former Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki last week and said he will be their starting shortstop. LeMahieu likely will see time at second, third and possibly even first.

NOTES: OF Aaron Hicks agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and more than doubled his salary from $2,825,000. The 29-year-old switch-hitter took over as the Yankees primary center fielder and set career highs with 137 games, 27 homers and 79 RBIs. The Yankees also reached one-year deals with Gregorius ($11.75 million), reliever Dellin Betances ($7,250,000), newly acquired James Paxton ($8,575,000), pitcher Sonny Gray ($7.5 million, backup catcher Austin Romine ($1.8 million) and left-hander Tommy Kahnle ($1,387,500). Gregorius made $8.25 million last season. ....All-Star Luis Severino, who went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, exchanged salary figures with the Yankees, asking for $5.25 million and being offered $4.4 million. The 24-year-old righty made $604,975 last season. ... The Yankees have signed RHP Drew Hutchison and OF Matt Lipka to minor league deals and invited them to big league spring training. Hutchison, 28, was combined 2-2 with a 6.75 ERA as a starter and reliever for Philadelphia and Texas. Lipka, 26, hit .240 with 21 steals at Double-A in the San Francisco system.

