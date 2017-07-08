AP Source: Jamal Crawford agrees to 2-year deal with Wolves

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Jamal Crawford #11, JJ Redick #4 and Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers look on during the second half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Jamal Crawford has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The cap-strapped Wolves only had the room exception left to use for the deal, worth about $4.2 million for the upcoming season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Crawford has to clear waivers before signing the deal.

The 37-year-old Crawford averaged 12.3 points in 82 games for the Clippers last season. He was traded to Atlanta to help make room for Danilo Gallinari and reached a buyout agreement with the Hawks.

Crawford gives the Timberwolves a much-needed scorer off of the bench. It continues an aggressive summer that has also seen the additions of Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson.