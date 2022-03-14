AP source: Jaguars open free agency with 4 huge moves

MARK LONG
·3 min read
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one should be calling Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke a clown right now.

Baalke and the Jaguars opened the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday by agreeing to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NFL teams can’t announce free-agent signings until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The four big-time additions are expected to fill huge holes for Jacksonville, which has lost 35 of its last 41 games and is in rebuilding mode again under Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson.

Kirk will replace DJ Chark as the team’s No. 1 receiver and should immediately become quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top target. Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four years with the Cardinals.

Jacksonville is giving Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract that could be worth up to $84 million, the person said. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Scherff, an All-Pro selection in 2020, will step in at right guard in place of free agent AJ Cann and allow Ben Bartch to switch sides and fill Andrew Norwell’s spot.

Jacksonville allowed 32 sacks in Lawrence’s rookie year. Keeping him upright and surrounding him with more weapons were among the goals for Baalke and Pederson heading into free agency and the draft. When healthy, Scherff has proven to be one of the league’s premier guards.

Jacksonville also signed two defenders, with Oluokun expected to replace journeyman Damien Wilson and Fatukasi helping plug holes up the middle.

Oluokun, who led the Falcons with 192 tackles last season, is getting a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $28 million guaranteed, the person said.

Fatukasi should help bolster an interior defensive line that played well at times last season. The Jaguars let 2019 first-round pick Taven Bryan walk in free agency, and Fatukasi could be an upgrade from fellow run stoppers DaVon Hamilton and Malcom Brown.

Fatukasi, who started 15 games for the Jets last season and has 115 tackles over the last three years, is getting a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed, the person said.

Jacksonville began the day with roughly $41 in salary cap space, and some wondered how aggressive Baalke and Pederson would be.

Baalke and former coach Urban Meyer took a value approach to free agency last year, and Baalke ultimately got blamed for it and was criticized for a less-than-sterling reputation. His last five NFL seasons ended with a coaching change: Meyer (2021), Doug Marrone (2020), Chip Kelly (2016), Jim Tomsula (2015) and Jim Harbaugh (2014).

The 57-year-old Baalke remained in place after Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, a move that irked fans enough for them to organize a “clown out” protest for the season finale against Indianapolis. A few hundred fans showed up dressed in colorful wigs, oversized bowties and red noses. Khan remained committed to Baalke after the “clown out" and initially had plans to hire an executive vice president who would oversee Baalke and Pederson. But Khan reversed course two weeks ago and gave Baalke the front-office helm.

Baalke took a big swing in free agency and will have the top pick in next month's NFL draft for the second straight year.

