AP source: Georgetown names Howard women's hoops coach

Georgetown head coach Natasha Adair against Xavier during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament in Rosemont, Ill., on Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Georgetown has promoted James Howard to women's basketball coach.

Howard had been the team's associate head coach for the past two seasons. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement has been made.

Georgetown's previous coach, Natasha Adair, left for a similar position at Delaware last month. The Hoyas were 17-13 last season and played in the postseason WNIT.

Howard came to Georgetown from Bethune-Cookman, where he spent four seasons as the associate head coach. The Wildcats had 10 or more wins every season and appeared in three MEAC Tournaments, winning at least one game in the final two years.

Howard, a native of Washington, D.C., also had a one-year stint as a Hoyas assistant coach in 1997-98.