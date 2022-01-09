Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 losing seasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach to lead them out of a six-year playoff drought and a half decade of losing seasons that marks the most protracted plunge by a Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio after he went 19-30 over three years, including 7-10 this season despite having one of the easiest schedules and the highest-paid defense in the league.

Had Fangio's dogged determination, unpretentious personality and first-rate professionalism led to better results on the field, he wouldn't have been let go Sunday morning by team president/CEO Joe Ellis and first-year general manager George Paton.

Paton sounded more like a man hiring Fangio than firing him when he declared, “He’s the best coach I’ve ever been around. And I don’t take that lightly. His attention to detail, his toughness, his work ethic and his football mind is unparalleled.”

"He put his heart and soul into this job,” Ellis concurred. "I've never seen a coach work harder. At the end of the day, we’re judged on one thing, and that’s winning.”

Fangio .387 winning percentage includes a 6-11 mark at home over the past two seasons, the worst two-year stretch in Denver since the team went 4-10 in 1967-68. His teams were just 5-13 against the AFC West.

The Broncos are the first team in league history to follow a Super Bowl championship with six straight non-playoff seasons, half of which came under Fangio's watch.

Fangio, 63, burnished his reputation as a defensive master during his first head coaching gig in Denver, yet his teams struggled mightily on offense under obdurate coordinator Pat Shurmur and on special teams under Tom McMahon.

Fangio isn’t expected to be out of work long. He will be a strong candidate for a defensive coordinator job in the new round of coaching changes this month.

The Broncos’ head coach opening is the third in the NFL. The Jaguars (Urban Meyer) and Raiders (Jon Gruden) fired their head coaches amid scandal during the season.

Ellis, who will step down later this year, said Paton will have “full authority to select the next head coach."

Paton said, however, he would consult both Ellis and John Elway, the outgoing president of football operations whose contract expires in 2022.

Paton said he would put out feelers to potential candidates on Monday and that he had no prerequisites regarding offensive or defensive roots or whether they have head coaching experience.

“Obviously, we want the best football coach,” he said. “Not worried about what side of the ball, not worried about a play caller. We want leadership. That's our No. 1 priority.

“We need someone to take over the whole operation," Paton said. "We're not just focused on one side of the ball even though we need to upgrade” an offense that averaged just 19.49 points per game in the six seasons since averaging 30 points a game during the Peyton Manning era.

The new head coach will be the Broncos' fifth in nine years, something Ellis said pointed to organizational failings rather than any coaching deficiencies.

“A lot of us here are responsible and we share in that accountability over what has happened here over the last several years,” Ellis said. “It's not just the coaching. There are a lot of fingerprints on this throughout our entire operation. And they include my fingerprints.”

Both Ellis and Paton insisted the uncertain ownership issue facing the franchise won't deter the Broncos from hiring the best coaching candidate.

There is expected to be an ownership transfer of the $3.5 billion franchise later this year once a court case regarding right of first refusal is cleared, ending a long simmering family feud that boiled over following Hall of Fame owner Pat Bowlen's death in 2019.

Fangio released a statement in which he thanked the organization and fans and praised Paton as one of the NFL's top GMs: “Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”

Fangio said he appreciated the team's “fight and character you showed each and every week" and suggested the franchise has a solid foundation and is on the cusp of winning again.

Paton agreed but said there's plenty of work left to do, including finding a premier passer. And he decided to add a head coaching search to his long to-do list in 2022, someone who can keep Denver's defense top notch while adding excitement to a dull offense and discipline to a notoriously sloppy special teams.

Fangio's creative schemes helped the Broncos thwart some of the best young quarterbacks even with depleted defenses. The long list of QBs who have had some of the toughest days of their careers against Fangio's teams include Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and, just last month, Joe Burrow.

The Broncos averaged better than 10,000 no-shows over their final six home games, including nearly 15,000 Saturday when they lost 28-24 to Kansas City.

Losing has “become systemic here," Ellis lamented. "And that's got to change.”

Asked Saturday about his poor record against division opponents, Fangio said, “Well those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody.”

Equally clear is the Broncos' inability to find their own elite QB, churning as they have through 10 starting quarterbacks since Manning’s retirement after Denver's win in Super Bowl 50.

That includes Teddy Bridgewater, who went 7-7 before missing the final three games with a concussion, and Drew Lock, who went 0-3.

Thanks to his trade of Von Miller to the Rams, Paton has 11 draft picks, including five in the top 100, to either restock his roster or use as chips to acquire a veteran via a trade. He'll also have more than $50 million in cap space to sign free agents.

Job No. 1 was going to be finding the right quarterback, but now that's superseded by landing the right head coach.

“You can't keep recycling coaches and expect to sustain a winning culture,” Paton said. “But we're going to get it right. And we're going to get it right with this search, I can guarantee you that.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

    OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil […]

  • As Saints fought for playoff spot, they lost QB Taysom Hill to a Lisfranc injury

    The Saints lost their QB as they were battling to stay alive in the playoff race.

  • 7 Best Grout Cleaners of 2022 to Restore Dingy Tiles

    The best tile and grout cleaners that are safe for white and colored grout, natural stone and even marble tile in shower and tubs, tested and recommended by cleaning experts. When the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab tests bathroom cleaning products, we assess how easily and quickly they cut through the dirty grout lines on our ceramic and marble tile test panels. Then, consumer testers take them home to clean and assess the performance on the soap scum and mildew stained grout in their own showers that you just can't duplicate in a lab.

  • Long wait continues for Team Rachel Homan with new wrinkle after Ontario decision

    A much-anticipated Olympic decision. A national championship berth hanging in the balance. A provincial backup team waiting in the wings. Rachel Homan, her teammates and other affected players could only wait things out after the Ontario Curling Association added a fresh wrinkle to a long, unprecedented selection process on several fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCA's decision Friday to announce that Homan's team would only represent the province at the national championship if the ski

  • KC Chiefs do their part, beating Broncos for 13th straight time. Now it’s watch & wait

    The Chiefs needed to win at Denver on Saturday to keep their hopes of securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed alive. Mission accomplished, even if it wasn’t pretty along the way.

  • Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against Denver Broncos

    The Chiefs took care of business in Denver Saturday after struggling for much of the game. Here are Sam McDowell’s quick-hit observations.

  • Liverpool vs Shrewsbury result and five things we learned as Kaide Gordon scores in FA Cup victory

    <strong>Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town</strong>: The visitors took a surprise lead at Anfield and stayed in the game until late on

  • Broncos fire Vic Fangio after three seasons

    The Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after a third straight losing season. The coach had a 19-30 overall record in Denver.

  • Tottenham, Liverpool come from behind to avoid FA Cup upsets

    Tottenham and Liverpool came from behind to avoid being embarrassed at home by third-tier opponents in the FA Cup on Sunday. A little bit of luck proved crucial in Tottenham's third-round turnaround. With his team trailing 1-0 to Morecambe after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner. Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for

  • Dak Prescott throws 5 touchdowns vs. Eagles, breaks Tony Romo's Cowboys record

    Dak Prescott has thrown 37 touchdowns this season, the most in Cowboys history.

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.