AP source: Correa's ankle subject of talks with Mets

  • FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Agent Scott Boras attends a baseball news conference at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. Carlos Correa was in the St. Regis San Francisco with his parents, brother and in-laws, ready to head to Oracle Park for his introductory news conference, when agent Scott Boras asked the prized player to meet him in room 1212. Instead of finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement with the Giants, Correa headed to New York for a physical to complete a $315 million, 12-year deal wth the free-spending New York Mets. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star.

The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced. The discussion was first reported by The Athletic.

Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.

The Giants had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce the deal, then decided that morning to call it off. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets.

New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the agreement pending a successful physical in comments to the New York Post.

Speaking Thursday after Carlos Rodón’s news conference at Yankees Stadium, Boras said Correa was having his physical for the Mets that day. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

