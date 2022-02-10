Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
  • Orlando Magic
    Orlando Magic
  • Bol Bol
    Bol Bol
    American basketball player
  • PJ Dozier
    PJ Dozier
    American basketball player

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics announced they've traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic on Thursday in exchange for a protected 2023 second-round pick.

Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Dozier is out for the season following surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee. Bol is recovering from right foot surgery.

Boston entered the day about $3 million over the salary cap as the league's trade deadline loomed. It was in danger of being hit with the “repeater tax” for being over the cap threshold in three out of four seasons. The 2021-22 salaries of Dozier ($1.9 million) and Bol ($2.1 million) will keep Boston from incurring that luxury tax penalty.

The Celtics (31-25) have won a season-high six straight games and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

