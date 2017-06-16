AP Source: Bucks to hire Jon Horst as general manager

Milwaukee, WI - APRIL 27: The Milwaukee Bucks huddle during the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are staying in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.

A league source with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the team plans to name director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM.

Horst would replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic job last month. The decision was first reported by ESPN.com.

Horst will take over a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round in six games.

The franchise is also moving into a new downtown arena next year.

Horst was hired by the Bucks as basketball operations director in 2008.

---

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball