A$AP Rocky's XL Rhinestone Hair Clips Are So Rihanna-Coded

A$AP Rocky is shaking things up with his latest look. The rapper recently made waves at Harlem's Fashion Row Show and Style Awards on Tuesday in New York City, where he accepted the Virgil Abloh Icon of The Year award. Dressed in a crisp white button-down, a bold yellow and black checkerboard tie, cream Celine cardigan and a sleek black pleated skirt, A$AP brought his A-game to the red carpet. But what really stole the show were the XL rhinestone hair clips adorning his freshly braided cornrows.

This bold move has sparked a conversation about men's grooming and haircare and the potential for rappers to impact the hair accessories industry majorly. A$AP Rocky is leading the charge, proving that masculinity and femininity can be equally packaged in a stylish and confident way. Snoop Dogg may have been the king of chic press-n-curls in the '90s, but A$AP Rocky has taken the torch for a new generation, blazing a trail for men everywhere to embrace their own unique style.

Watch out fellas with the tresses, with A$AP Rocky at the forefront, men with barrettes are the next explosive trend to watch out for.