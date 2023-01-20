A$AP Rocky Says He Has a 'Whole Other Perspective' as a Dad: 'You Come Home to Heaven Every Day'

Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Rihanna/TikTok ; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is loving his new role as a dad.

The rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May.

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy.

1.28.22, friday--Rihanna is set to be a Mom for the very first time ! She was spotted out in NYC with Boyfriend, ASAP Rocky this weekend, shocking the world with her baby bump on full display. The inseparable pair stepped out in Harlem, his hometown, and were seen looking happier than ever. Rihanna’s bare bump was adorned by an elegant gold cross with colorful jewels, as she leaned into her boyfriend’s tender kiss on her forehead. She looked absolutely radiant as they enjoyed a walk in the snowy brisk air together before headed back to their new apartment together to prepare for parenthood. MANDATORY BYLINE - DIGGZY/Shutterstock

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

RELATED: Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source

"Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," said the insider.

The source added that Rocky is "very involved as well and a great dad."

Last month, Rihanna shared the first official look at her baby boy in an adorable video on TikTok.

In the sweet clip, the couple's son cooed and smiled at his mother, who could be heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asked the infant.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and Rocky's son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawned as he looked out a car window.

"Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform.

At the time PEOPLE confirmed the arrival of Rihanna and Rocky's baby, a source close to the couple said that they were at home in Los Angeles with their son.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," added the source.