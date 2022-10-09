A$AP Rocky Lands Role In 'Need For Speed Unbound' Video Game

A$AP Rocky is stepping into the video game realm.

Need for Speed, the long running car racing video game franchise, released on Thursday the trailer for their new game, Unbound, on its Instagram page, in which the “Wild for the Night” rapper makes an appearance.

The trailer shows the 34-year-old artist stepping out of his custom vehicle and sitting on its hood as his unreleased record “Sh*ttin Me,” to be featured on the game’s soundtrack, plays.

The Harlem rapper stars as an in-game leader in the “Takeover Scene,” a co-op mode where players collaborate to conquer different parts of Lakeshore City while thwarting other in-game opposition, according to IGN.

“I mean A$AP’s kind of a trendsetter in both fashion and music, and he’s also a bit of a rebel, and that is kind of part of the Need for Speed vibe,” Criterion’s creative director Kieran Crimmins told IGN. “So, it totally made sense to put him in the game and have a game mode that represented what he was about and also give a cool event for players to play as well.”

The cameo marks A$AP’s first appearance in a major title video game.

In 2020, A$AP surprised fans with an exclusive untitled song in the in-game radio and soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077, an action role-playing video game.

Electronic Arts’ Need for Speed Unbound is set to release on December 2 on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

