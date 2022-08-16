A$AP Rocky charged with 2 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm

Lauren Huff
·1 min read

The office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday filed charges against rapper A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm in an incident involving a former friend last November.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 17.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Representatives for Mayers did not immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

Mayers was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in connection with the incident in April. According to the D.A., on Nov. 6, 2021, a heated discussion occurred between the two parties, and the rapper allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim. Prosecutors say a subsequent altercation between the two escalated, with Mayers allegedly drawing the handgun and firing twice in the victim's direction. The case is currently under investigation by the Robbery/Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayers was previously convicted of assault in Stockholm in 2019 and served a month in a Swedish detention center.

