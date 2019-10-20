AP poll: Ohio State passes Clemson, Wisconsin falls to No. 13

Wisconsin tumbled from No. 6 all the way down to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to unranked Illinois on Saturday.

The Badgers weren’t the only ranked team to drop significantly in the latest rankings. Boise State fell from No. 14 to No. 22 after losing on the road to BYU. Elsewhere, Missouri, No. 22 last week, predictably fell out of the top 25 altogether following a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt, a team that was blown out by UNLV last week.

And while those teams fell, Penn State, Oregon and Utah all moved up one spot after beating ranked opponents. PSU moved up to No. 6 after beating No. 16 Michigan (UM dropped to No. 19). Oregon, following its road win over rival Washington, moved up to No. 11. Utah handled Arizona State easily at home and is now ranked No. 12.

Other notable movement came with Ohio State and Clemson switching spots with OSU now up to No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. Both teams are 7-0 on the year. Additionally, Baylor (up four spots to No. 14), SMU (up three spots to No. 16) and Minnesota (up three spots to No. 17) all moved up in the rankings.

Also of note: Undefeated Appalachian State is now ranked No. 21 while Iowa State and Wake Forest re-entered the rankings at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 38-0. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Here is the full Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Florida

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Utah

13. Wisconsin

14. Baylor

15. Texas

16. SMU

17. Minnesota

18. Cincinnati

19. Michigan

20. Iowa

21. Appalachian State

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Arizona State

25. Wake Forest

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1

