AP poll: Ohio State passes Clemson, Wisconsin falls to No. 13
Wisconsin tumbled from No. 6 all the way down to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to unranked Illinois on Saturday.
The Badgers weren’t the only ranked team to drop significantly in the latest rankings. Boise State fell from No. 14 to No. 22 after losing on the road to BYU. Elsewhere, Missouri, No. 22 last week, predictably fell out of the top 25 altogether following a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt, a team that was blown out by UNLV last week.
And while those teams fell, Penn State, Oregon and Utah all moved up one spot after beating ranked opponents. PSU moved up to No. 6 after beating No. 16 Michigan (UM dropped to No. 19). Oregon, following its road win over rival Washington, moved up to No. 11. Utah handled Arizona State easily at home and is now ranked No. 12.
Other notable movement came with Ohio State and Clemson switching spots with OSU now up to No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. Both teams are 7-0 on the year. Additionally, Baylor (up four spots to No. 14), SMU (up three spots to No. 16) and Minnesota (up three spots to No. 17) all moved up in the rankings.
Also of note: Undefeated Appalachian State is now ranked No. 21 while Iowa State and Wake Forest re-entered the rankings at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively.
Here is the full Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Florida
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Georgia
11. Oregon
12. Utah
13. Wisconsin
14. Baylor
15. Texas
16. SMU
17. Minnesota
18. Cincinnati
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Appalachian State
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Arizona State
25. Wake Forest
Others receiving votes:
Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1
