AP PHOTOS: Women's World Cup highlights

Sweden's team celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
United States' players react after losing their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Sweden's goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, left saves a shot by United States' Alex Morgan during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
United States' Sophia Smith, right, and Sweden's goalkeeper Zecira Musovic collide during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
Sweden's goalkeeper Zecira Musovic watches as United States' Megan Rapinoe misses her penalty shot at goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Sweden's Lina Hurtig reacts as she appeals for her shot at goal to be awarded in a penalty shootout with the United States during their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
Sweden's Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates at the end of a penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with her teammates following their loss to Sweden in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
Supporters react after United States lost the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana salutes supporters at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo, left, reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn (7) celebrates with' Lieke Martens after scoring her side's second goal during the second half of a Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane, center, grimaces in pain as she gets injured during an action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
South Africa's Wendy Shongwe (23) heads the ball on a corner kick during during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands' Jill Roord's, centre, reacts with teammate Lineth Beerensteyn, left, after scoring her team's first goal goal during the Women's World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Netherlands' Jill Roord, right celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Norway's Ada Hegerberg leaves the pitch after losing the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Japan's players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Norway's Sophie Roman Haug, left, and Japan's Hana Takahashi, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Japan's players celebrate after Norway scored the opening own goal during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A man performs the traditional Maori Haka dance on the pitch before the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain's Laia Codina, right, celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Spain's Laia Codina celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's Alba Redondo gestures after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including the defending champion U.S. team's elimination in the round of 16 against Sweden, as well as Netherlands' win over South Africa, Japan's win over Norway and Spain's drubbing of Switzerland to advance to the quarterfinals.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup