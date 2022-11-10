AP PHOTOS: 'Plastic Man' in Senegal on mission against trash

  • Kids look at environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", while he walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    1/16

    APTOPIX Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Kids look at environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", while he walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Open sewage flows to the ocean next to traditional boats known as pirogues at the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    2/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Open sewage flows to the ocean next to traditional boats known as pirogues at the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boys play soccer among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    3/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Boys play soccer among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    4/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", stands next to an open sewage as he shows the pollution that contaminates the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    5/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", stands next to an open sewage as he shows the pollution that contaminates the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to public workers during an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    6/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to public workers during an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", takes part in an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    7/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", takes part in an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", wears his uniform before an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    8/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", wears his uniform before an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    9/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Traditional boats, known as pirogues, are docked at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    10/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Traditional boats, known as pirogues, are docked at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Trash and plastics litter the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    11/16

    APTOPIX Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Trash and plastics litter the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    12/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to the locals about the pollution caused by plastic bags at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    13/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to the locals about the pollution caused by plastic bags at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    14/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boys run among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    15/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    Boys run among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", poses for a photo at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    16/16

    Senegal COP27 Climate Summit

    The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", poses for a photo at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kids look at environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", while he walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Open sewage flows to the ocean next to traditional boats known as pirogues at the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Boys play soccer among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", stands next to an open sewage as he shows the pollution that contaminates the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to public workers during an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", takes part in an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", wears his uniform before an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Traditional boats, known as pirogues, are docked at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Trash and plastics litter the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", talks to the locals about the pollution caused by plastic bags at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", walks on the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Boys run among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", poses for a photo at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
LEO CORREA
·3 min read

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.

Environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call “Plastic Man,” wears his uniform — “it's not a costume,” he emphasizes — while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics. As he walks, strands and chunks of plastic dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while some drags on the ground. On Fall's chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, “No to plastic bags.”

A former soldier, the 49-year-old father of three children says that plastic pollution, often excessive from people who chuck things wherever without a second thought, is an ecological disaster.

“It’s a poison for health, for the ocean, for the population,” he said.

On this recent day, Fall traverses Yarakh Beach in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. But it could have been any number of other places: Fall has taken his message national, visiting cities across the west African country for years. In 2011, during World Environment Day, he started as Plastic Man.

He founded an environmental association, called Clean Senegal, that raises awareness via education campaigns and encourages reuse and recycling.

As he walks, kids on the beach shout: “Kankurang! Kankurang is coming!”

Part of the cultural heritage of Senegal and Gambia, the Kankurang symbolizes the spirit that provides order and justice, and is considered a protector against evil.

On this day, this Kankurang is telling the kids about plastic pollution and urging them to respect the environment.

“Climate change is real, so we have to try to change our way of life, to change our behavior to better adapt to it,” he told them.

Moudou says some people see him as a crazy, but often those people don't know the extent of the plastics problem and can change their views when he is given a chance to explain.

These days, he says his wife and children, who sometimes watch him appear on local television to share his message, understand and respect his work, support he didn't have in the beginning.

In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement.

Senegal is far from alone. Each year, the world produces a staggering amount of plastics, which sometimes end up clogging waterways, hurting land and sea animals that may ingest the materials and creating myriad eyesores. That pollution is in addition to all the greenhouse gas emissions, the primary cause of global warming, that are the result of producing plastics. And things don't appear to be moving in the right direction: Global plastic production is expected to more than quadruple by 2050, according to the United Nations Environment Programme and GRID-Arendal in Norway.

So, as world leaders gather this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP27, Fall hopes his message about plastics resonates.

“Leaders of Africa need to wake up and work together to fight against this phenomenon”, he said.

____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for seventh straight win

    MONTREAL — The Vegas Golden Knights have started their NHL season like a well-oiled machine. Bruce Cassidy’s team has been cruising through the first three games of their five-stop Eastern Conference road trip. To top that, Vegas picked up a seventh consecutive win by downing the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Along with the result, Jonathan Marchessault became the first Golden Knight in franchise history to pick up 300 points. Even on home soil, the Quebec City native do

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper